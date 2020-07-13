Fallece Kelly Preston, esposa del actor John Travolta

John Travolta reveló a través de su Instagram que falleció su esposa, tras una dura lucha de dos años contra el cáncer de mamas.

El actor de "Fiebre de Sábado por la Noche" publicó una foto de Preston, de 57 años al momento de su fallecimiento, acompañada de un largo mensaje, en el que resaltaba que "luchó valientemente con el amor y el apoyo de muchos".

"Mi familia y yo siempre estaremos agradecidos con sus médicos y enfermeras del MD Anderson Cancer Center, todos los centros médicos que han ayudado, así como con sus muchos amigos y seres queridos que han estado a su lado", continuó.

En otro pasaje de texto, Travolta recalca que "el amor y la vida de Kelly siempre serán recordados. Me tomaré un tiempo para acompañar a mis hijos que han perdido a su madre, así que perdónenme de antemano si no escuchan de nosotros por algún tiempo".

"Pero tengan en cuenta que sentiré su cariño en las próximas semanas y meses a medida que sanemos. Todo mi amor, JT", concluye el actor.

Una de las últimas imágenes en las que John Travolta aparece junto a su esposa, Kelly Preston.

De acuerdo con un vocero que habló con la revista People, la actriz de "Jerry McGuire" y "For Love of the Game" perió la vida el domingo, agregando que "al optar por mantener su lucha en privado, había estado recibiendo tratamiento médico por algún tiempo, con el apoyo de su familia y amigos más cercanos".

En tanto, Ella Travolta, una de las hijas de la pareja, compartió su propio tributo a su madre en la misma red social.

"Nunca he conocido a nadie tan valiente, fuerte, hermoso y amoroso como tú. Cualquiera que tenga la suerte de haberte conocido o haber estado en tu presencia estará de acuerdo en que tienes un resplandor y una luz que nunca deja de brillar y eso hace que cualquier persona que te rodea se sienta feliz al instante".

"Gracias por estar allí para mí sin importar nada. Gracias por tu amor. Gracias por tu ayuda y gracias por hacer de este mundo un lugar mejor. Has hecho la vida tan hermosa y yo sé que seguirás haciéndolo siempre. Te amo mucho mamá", concluyó.

