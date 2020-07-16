Chris Evans envía el escudo del Capitán América a niño que salvó a su hermana de un perro

Chris Evans, el actor conocido por interpretar al Capitán América en el Universo Cinematográfico de Marvel, le enviará el icónico escudo del superhéroe a Bridger Walker, un niño de seis años cuya historia se viralizó en los últimos días después de que salvó a su hermana de un perro.

Fue la tía de Bridger quien compartió lo que había sucedido, revelando que el pequeño terminó gravemente herido y recibiera 100 puntos de sutura en la mejilla izquierda de su rostro. De hecho, estuvo a punto de perder el ojo del mismo lado, que en las fotografías que han recorrido en la red se ve evidentemente hinchado.

La historia cobró tal alcance que llegó a conmover a Evans y otros actores del MCU como Chris Hermsworth (Thor), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk) y Tom Holland (Spider-Man). La puedes leer a continuación, en inglés:

"Estoy seguro de que has escuchado mucho esto en los últimos días, pero déjame ser el siguiente en decirte: Amigo, eres un héroe", dijo Evans en un video que se ha dado a conocer en las últimas horas.

Evans luego recalca que "lo que hiciste fue tan valiente, tan desinteresado, tu hermana es tan afortunada de tenerte como hermano. Tus padres deben estar muy orgullosos de ti".

"Sigue siendo el hombre que eres, necesitamos personas como tú. Aguanta, sé que la recuperación puede ser difícil, pero en base a lo que he visto, no creo que haya mucho que pueda pausarlo", complementó el actor que recientemente apareció en los medios por el supuesto romance que sostiene con la actriz Lily James.

Este reconocimiento de la estrella de Hollywood se suma al del Consejo Mundial de Boxeo que lo nombró campeón honorario.



We are honored to name 6-year-old, Bridger Walker, WBC Honorary Champion, for his brave actions that represent the best values of humanity. Bridger, you're a hero ���� pic.twitter.com/L2FqL0K4vw