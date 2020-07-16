Chris Evans envía el escudo del Capitán América a niño que salvó a su hermana de un perro
El actor y sus compañeros de elenco valoraron el gesto de heroismo que tuvo el pequeño de 6 años.
Chris Evans, el actor conocido por interpretar al Capitán América en el Universo Cinematográfico de Marvel, le enviará el icónico escudo del superhéroe a Bridger Walker, un niño de seis años cuya historia se viralizó en los últimos días después de que salvó a su hermana de un perro.
Fue la tía de Bridger quien compartió lo que había sucedido, revelando que el pequeño terminó gravemente herido y recibiera 100 puntos de sutura en la mejilla izquierda de su rostro. De hecho, estuvo a punto de perder el ojo del mismo lado, que en las fotografías que han recorrido en la red se ve evidentemente hinchado.
La historia cobró tal alcance que llegó a conmover a Evans y otros actores del MCU como Chris Hermsworth (Thor), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk) y Tom Holland (Spider-Man). La puedes leer a continuación, en inglés:
Hey, all. Please, share my nephew’s story so that it gets as much exposure as it can. We know that our little hero would love some words of encouragement from his favorite heroes. On July 9th, my six year old nephew Bridger saved his little sister’s life by standing between her and a charging dog. After getting bit several times on the face and head, he grabbed his sister’s hand and ran with her to keep her safe. He later said, “If someone had to die, I thought it should be me.” After receiving 90 stitches (give or take) from a skilled plastic surgeon, he’s finally resting at home. We love our brave boy and want all the other superheroes to know about this latest hero who joined their ranks. @tomholland2013 @chrishemsworth @robertdowneyjr @markruffalo @prattprattpratt @twhiddleston @chadwickboseman @vindiesel @chrisevans EDIT: I just finished visiting with Bridger at his home. His wounds are looking so much better! He’s in great spirits, and his awesome personality is intact. He can’t smile too widely yet, but he was grinning as I read some of your comments to him. I’d also like to mention here that the dog’s owners are really great people who have been nothing but kind to Bridger and his family. We feel no resentment toward them at all, and—if anything—there’s only been an increase of love between our families as a result of this incident. EDIT 2: Once again we’re blown away by the amazing comments and messages that Bridger’s receiving. I’ve had lots of inquiries about a GoFundMe. Bridger’s family has asked that any one wishing to help out financially can, instead, donate to @mission_22 or @wwp. Bridger is also a huge fan of Science, especially Geology. So I’m going to start a post where people can share with him pictures of cool rocks that they see. EDIT 3: Once again, everyone’s kindness has meant so much to us. I’m trying to get to all of the messages that I can, but it may take some time. For those who have inquired about sending Bridger some rocks, here’s the address to use: Bridger Walker P.O. Box 22141 Cheyenne, WY 82003 #BridgerStrong
"Estoy seguro de que has escuchado mucho esto en los últimos días, pero déjame ser el siguiente en decirte: Amigo, eres un héroe", dijo Evans en un video que se ha dado a conocer en las últimas horas.
Evans luego recalca que "lo que hiciste fue tan valiente, tan desinteresado, tu hermana es tan afortunada de tenerte como hermano. Tus padres deben estar muy orgullosos de ti".
"Sigue siendo el hombre que eres, necesitamos personas como tú. Aguanta, sé que la recuperación puede ser difícil, pero en base a lo que he visto, no creo que haya mucho que pueda pausarlo", complementó el actor que recientemente apareció en los medios por el supuesto romance que sostiene con la actriz Lily James.
Este reconocimiento de la estrella de Hollywood se suma al del Consejo Mundial de Boxeo que lo nombró campeón honorario.
We are honored to name 6-year-old, Bridger Walker, WBC Honorary Champion, for his brave actions that represent the best values of humanity. Bridger, you're a hero ���� pic.twitter.com/L2FqL0K4vw— World Boxing Council (@WBCBoxing) July 15, 2020
