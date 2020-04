La FIFA saluda a Leonel Sánchez y bromea: "Un gran futbolista que pudo ser boxeador como su padre"

⚽️ Leonel Sanchez was a great footballer. We suspect he would have made a great boxer like his father ��



���� The @LaRoja ace KO'd one Italian & broke another's nose in the infamous 'Battle of Santiago' at the 1962 #WorldCup ����



Have a knockout 84th birthday, El Gran Leonel! �� pic.twitter.com/607sHn7TFs