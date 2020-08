Konami revela las valoraciones de los Iconic Moment de PES 2021

When you see these stats, there is only one man you'll want stood over your free kicks! ✨⚽️��



If you purchase the @ManUtd Edition of #PES2021, you'll get this ICONIC MOMENT Beckham to add to your #myClub squads!



Pre-order: https://t.co/lG30t9sVPp pic.twitter.com/m8EUDHcn7h