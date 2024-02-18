La nueva edición de los Premios de Cine de la Academia Británica (BAFTA) que destaca a las mejores producciones nacionales y extranjeras está por comenzar.

La ceremonia se realizara en el Royal Festival Hall de Southbank Centre de Londres, y cuenta con una larga lista de estrellas del séptimo arte entre los nominados.

¿Dónde ver los premios BAFTA 2024?

Los premios BAFTA 2024 son transmitidos inicialmente en el canal BBC One y posteriormente están disponibles para su visualización en BBC iPlayer, aunque estos servicios solo están accesibles desde el Reino Unido.

Para aquellos que quieran seguir la ceremonia desde Latinoamérica, esta la opción para seguir los BAFTA es a través de las redes sociales oficiales de la premiación, que incluyen Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, YouTube y X (Twitter), donde se proporcionarán actualizaciones y contenido relacionado con el evento.

¿A qué hora son los BAFTA?

Horario de inicio de la ceremonia

  • México: 13:00 horas.
  • Perú: 14:00 horas.
  • Ecuador: 14:00 horas.
  • Colombia: 14:00 horas.
  • Chile: 16:00 horas.
  • Venezuela: 16:00 horas.
  • Argentina: 16:00 horas.

¿Quiénes son los nominados a los premios BAFTA 2024?

Entre las películas que esperan llevarse una estatuilla se encuentran el drama judicial francés, Anatomy of a Fall; la comedia dramática The Holdovers, la película biográfica de Leonard Bernstein, Maestro; el romance de All of Us Strangers, el thriller de comedia negra Saltburn y, por supuesto, uno de los éxitos más grande del 2023,Barbie.

Mejor película

  • Anatomy of a Fall
  • The Holdovers
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things

Mejor película británica

  • All of Us Strangers
  • How To Have Sex
  • Napoleon
  • The Old Oak
  • Poor Things
  • Rye Lane
  • Saltburn
  • Scrapper
  • Wonka
  • The Zone of Interest

Mejor actriz

  • Fantasia Barrino – The Color Purple
  • Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall
  • Carey Mulligan – Maestro
  • Vivian Oparah – Rye Lane
  • Margot Robbie – Barbie
  • Emma Stone – Poor Things

Mejor actor

  • Bradley Cooper – Maestro
  • Colman Domingo – Rustin
  • Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers
  • Barry Keoghan – Saltburn
  • Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer
  • Teo Yoo – Past Lives

Mejor actriz de reparto

  • Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer
  • Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple
  • Claire Foy – All of Us Strangers
  • Sandra Hüller – The Zone of Interest
  • Rosamund Pike – Saltburn
  • Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers

Mejor actor de reparto

  • Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Robert Downey Jr – Oppenheimer
  • Jacob Elordi – Saltburn
  • Ryan Gosling – Barbie
  • Paul Mescal – All of Us Strangers
  • Dominic Sessa – The Holdovers

Mejor director

  • All of Us Strangers – Andrew Haigh
  • Anatomy of a Fall – Justine Triet
  • The Holdovers – Alexander Payne
  • Maestro – Bradley Cooper
  • Oppenheimer – Christopher Nolan
  • The Zone of Interest – Jonathan Glazer

Mejor debut de un guionista/director/productor

  • Blue Bag Life
  • Bobi Wine: The People’s President
  • Earth Mama
  • How To Have Sex
  • Is There Anybody Out There?

Mejor película en habla no inglesa

  • 20 Days In Mariupol
  • Anatomy of a Fall
  • Past Lives
  • Society of the Snow
  • The Zone of Interest

Mejor documental

  • 20 Days In Mariupol
  • American Symphony
  • Beyond Utopia
  • Still: A Michael J Fox Movie
  • Wham!

Mejor película animada

  • The Boy and the Heron
  • Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget
  • Elemental
  • Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Mejor guion original

  • Anatomy of a Fall
  • Barbie
  • The Holdovers
  • Maestro
  • Past Lives

Mejor guion adaptado

  • All of Us Strangers
  • American Fiction
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things
  • The Zone of Interest

Talento en ascenso

  • Phoebe Dynevor
  • Ayo Edebiri
  • Jacob Elordi
  • Mia Mckenna-Bruce
  • Sophie Wilde

Mejor banda sonora

  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things
  • Saltburn
  • Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Mejor casting

  • All of Us Strangers
  • Anatomy of a Fall
  • The Holdovers
  • How To Have Sex
  • Killers of the Flower Moon

Mejor cinematografía

  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Maestro
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things
  • The Zone of Interest

Mejor diseño de vestuario

  • Barbie
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Napoleon
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things

Mejor edición

  • Anatomy of a Fall
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things
  • The Zone of Interest

Mejor diseño de producción

  • Barbie
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things
  • The Zone of Interest
  • Mejor maquillaje y peinado
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Maestro
  • Napoleon
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things

Mejor sonido

  • Ferrari
  • Maestro
  • Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
  • Oppenheimer
  • The Zone of Interest

Mejores efectos visuales

  • The Creator
  • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3
  • Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
  • Napoleon
  • Poor Things

Mejor corto británico

  • Festival of Slaps
  • Gorka
  • Jellyfish and Lobster
  • Such a Lovely Day
  • Yellow

Mejor corto animado británico

  • Crab Day
  • Visible Mending
  • Wild Summon