La nueva edición de los Premios de Cine de la Academia Británica (BAFTA) que destaca a las mejores producciones nacionales y extranjeras está por comenzar.
La ceremonia se realizara en el Royal Festival Hall de Southbank Centre de Londres, y cuenta con una larga lista de estrellas del séptimo arte entre los nominados.
¿Dónde ver los premios BAFTA 2024?
Los premios BAFTA 2024 son transmitidos inicialmente en el canal BBC One y posteriormente están disponibles para su visualización en BBC iPlayer, aunque estos servicios solo están accesibles desde el Reino Unido.
Para aquellos que quieran seguir la ceremonia desde Latinoamérica, esta la opción para seguir los BAFTA es a través de las redes sociales oficiales de la premiación, que incluyen Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, YouTube y X (Twitter), donde se proporcionarán actualizaciones y contenido relacionado con el evento.
¿A qué hora son los BAFTA?
Horario de inicio de la ceremonia
- México: 13:00 horas.
- Perú: 14:00 horas.
- Ecuador: 14:00 horas.
- Colombia: 14:00 horas.
- Chile: 16:00 horas.
- Venezuela: 16:00 horas.
- Argentina: 16:00 horas.
¿Quiénes son los nominados a los premios BAFTA 2024?
Entre las películas que esperan llevarse una estatuilla se encuentran el drama judicial francés, Anatomy of a Fall; la comedia dramática The Holdovers, la película biográfica de Leonard Bernstein, Maestro; el romance de All of Us Strangers, el thriller de comedia negra Saltburn y, por supuesto, uno de los éxitos más grande del 2023,Barbie.
Mejor película
- Anatomy of a Fall
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Mejor película británica
- All of Us Strangers
- How To Have Sex
- Napoleon
- The Old Oak
- Poor Things
- Rye Lane
- Saltburn
- Scrapper
- Wonka
- The Zone of Interest
Mejor actriz
- Fantasia Barrino – The Color Purple
- Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall
- Carey Mulligan – Maestro
- Vivian Oparah – Rye Lane
- Margot Robbie – Barbie
- Emma Stone – Poor Things
Mejor actor
- Bradley Cooper – Maestro
- Colman Domingo – Rustin
- Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers
- Barry Keoghan – Saltburn
- Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer
- Teo Yoo – Past Lives
Mejor actriz de reparto
- Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer
- Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple
- Claire Foy – All of Us Strangers
- Sandra Hüller – The Zone of Interest
- Rosamund Pike – Saltburn
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers
Mejor actor de reparto
- Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon
- Robert Downey Jr – Oppenheimer
- Jacob Elordi – Saltburn
- Ryan Gosling – Barbie
- Paul Mescal – All of Us Strangers
- Dominic Sessa – The Holdovers
Mejor director
- All of Us Strangers – Andrew Haigh
- Anatomy of a Fall – Justine Triet
- The Holdovers – Alexander Payne
- Maestro – Bradley Cooper
- Oppenheimer – Christopher Nolan
- The Zone of Interest – Jonathan Glazer
Mejor debut de un guionista/director/productor
- Blue Bag Life
- Bobi Wine: The People’s President
- Earth Mama
- How To Have Sex
- Is There Anybody Out There?
Mejor película en habla no inglesa
- 20 Days In Mariupol
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Past Lives
- Society of the Snow
- The Zone of Interest
Mejor documental
- 20 Days In Mariupol
- American Symphony
- Beyond Utopia
- Still: A Michael J Fox Movie
- Wham!
Mejor película animada
- The Boy and the Heron
- Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget
- Elemental
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Mejor guion original
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Barbie
- The Holdovers
- Maestro
- Past Lives
Mejor guion adaptado
- All of Us Strangers
- American Fiction
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest
Talento en ascenso
- Phoebe Dynevor
- Ayo Edebiri
- Jacob Elordi
- Mia Mckenna-Bruce
- Sophie Wilde
Mejor banda sonora
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- Saltburn
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Mejor casting
- All of Us Strangers
- Anatomy of a Fall
- The Holdovers
- How To Have Sex
- Killers of the Flower Moon
Mejor cinematografía
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest
Mejor diseño de vestuario
- Barbie
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Mejor edición
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest
Mejor diseño de producción
- Barbie
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest
- Mejor maquillaje y peinado
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Mejor sonido
- Ferrari
- Maestro
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
- Oppenheimer
- The Zone of Interest
Mejores efectos visuales
- The Creator
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
- Napoleon
- Poor Things
Mejor corto británico
- Festival of Slaps
- Gorka
- Jellyfish and Lobster
- Such a Lovely Day
- Yellow
Mejor corto animado británico
- Crab Day
- Visible Mending
- Wild Summon