Se acerca la premiación Oscar 2024, uno de los certámenes cinematográficos más importantes que existen, y es entregado por la Academia de las Artes y las Ciencias Cinematográficas, la cual busca otorgar el reconocimiento al mejor cine estadounidense como internacional.
Por ese lado, está pronto de conocerse la nominación oficial del certamen y muchos cinéfilos esperan ver su película o actor y actriz favorita dentro de la lista.
¿Cuándo y a qué hora dan a conocer los nominados?
Los candidatos y candidatas para los Premios Oscar 2024 serán anunciados este martes 23 de enero a las 9:30 horas (en Chile) o a las 8:30 horas (hora del este).
En otros países el horario es el siguiente:
México: 6:30 am
Guatemala: 6:30 am
Honduras: 6:30 am
El Salvador: 6:30 am
Nicaragua: 6:30 am
Costa Rica: 6:30 am
Perú: 7:30 am
Colombia: 7:30 am
Panamá: 7:30 am
Ecuador: 7:30 am
Venezuela: 8:30 am
Bolivia: 8:30 am
República Dominicana: 8:30 am
Puerto Rico: 8:30 am
Paraguay: 9:30 am
Chile: 9:30 am
Argentina: 9:30 am
Uruguay: 9:30 am
España: 13:30 pm
Lista de preseleccionados Oscar 2024
Esta es una lista de preselección, es importante señalar que la lista oficial será nombrada mañana martes 23 de enero.
Largometraje documental
American Symphony
Apolonia, Apolonia
Beyond Utopia
Bobi Wine: The People’s President
Desperate Souls, Dark City and the Legend of Midnight Cowboy
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project
In the Rearview
Stamped from the Beginning
Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie
A Still Small Voice
32 Sounds
To Kill a Tiger
20 Days in Mariupol
Corto documental
The ABCs of Book Banning
The Barber of Little Rock
Bear
Between Earth & Sky
Black Girls Play: The Story of Hand Games
Camp Courage
Deciding Vote
How We Get Free
If Dreams Were Lightning: Rural Healthcare Crisis
Island in Between
The Last Repair Shop
Last Song from Kabul
Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó
Oasis
Wings of Dust
Película internacional
Alemania, The Teachers’ Lounge
Armenia, Amerikatsi
Bután, The Monk and the Gun
Dinamarca, The Promised Land
España, Sociedad de la nieve
Finlandia, Fallen Leaves
Francia, The Taste of Things
Islandia, Godland
Italia, Io Capitano
Japón, Perfect Days
Marruecos, The Mother of All Lies
México, Tótem
Reino Unido, The Zone of Interest
Túnez, Four Daughters
Ucrania, 20 Days in Mariupol
Maquillaje y peinado
Beau Is Afraid
Ferrari
Golda
Killers of the Flower Moon
The Last Voyage of the Demeter
Maestro
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Sociedad de la nieve
Sonido
Barbie
The Creator
Ferrari
The Killer
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest
Score original
American Fiction
American Symphony
Barbie
The Boy and the Heron
The Color Purple
Elemental
The Holdovers
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Saltburn
Sociedad de la nieve
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Zone of Interest
Canción original
‘It Never Went Away’ de American Symphony
‘Dear Alien (Who Art in Heaven)’ de Asteroid City
‘Dance The Night’ de Barbie
‘I’m Just Ken’ de Barbie
‘What Was I Made For?’ de Barbie
‘Keep It Movin’’ de The Color Purple
‘Superpower (I)’ de The Color Purple
‘The Fire Inside’ de Flamin’ Hot
‘High Life’ de Flora and Son
‘Meet In the Middle’ de Flora and Son
‘Can’t Catch Me Now’ de The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
‘Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)’ de Killers of the Flower Moon
‘Quiet Eyes’ de Past Lives
‘Road To Freedom’ de Rustin
‘Am I Dreaming’ de Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Corto animado
Boom
Eeva
Humo (Smoke)
I’m Hip
A Kind of Testament
Koerkorter (Dog Apartment)
Letter to a Pig
Ninety-Five Senses
Once Upon a Studio
Our Uniform
Pachyderme
Pete
27
War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko
Wild Summon
Corto live action
The After
The Anne Frank Gift Shop
An Avocado Pit
Bienvenidos a Los Angeles
Dead Cat
Good Boy
Invincible
Invisible Border
Knight of Fortune
The One Note Man
Red, White and Blue
The Shepherd
Strange Way of Life
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
Efectos visuales
The Creator
Godzilla Minus One
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon
Poor Things
Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire
Sociedad de la nieve
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse