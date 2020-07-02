Tom Morello y el líder de Imagine Dragons se unieron en explosiva canción anti racista
El productor The Bloody Beetroots y la artista/activista Shea Diamond también se sumaron a la creación del tema.
Tom Morello, reconocido por ser el guitarrista de bandas como Rage Against The Machine y Audioslave, reunió a un grupo de reconocidos músicos, para dar vida a la explosiva y vibrante canción anti racista "Stand Up".
Las figuras que se sumaron a la colaboración son Dan Reynolds de Imagine Dragons, el productor The Bloody Beetroots, y la artista/activista Shea Diamond.
El tema busca reflejar "la diversidad de personas unificadas contra el racismo" y es de autoría de los cuatro artistas involucrados. El 100% de sus ganancias irán en ayuda a las organizaciones: NAACP, Your Rights Camp, Southern Poverty Law Center y el Instituto Marsha P. Johnson.
STAND UP – Tom Morello x @IAmSheaDiamond x @DanReynolds of @ImagineDragons x @TheBloodyBeetrootsOfficial OUT NOW I grew up in the tiny lily white, archly conservative town of Libertyville, Illinois. When I was a kid, someone hung a noose in my family’s garage, there was occasional N-word calling, etc, etc. On June 6 of this year, there was a Black Lives Matter rally and march in that same town that drew over 1,000 people. It seems that the times they are a’changin’. I was so inspired that night, I reached out to Dan from Imagine Dragons. The Bloody Beetroots and I had conjured a slamming track and within 24 hours Dan had sent back a completed vocal. We got Shea Diamond, a Black transgender woman with a long history of activism, on the track and the coalition was complete. All artist proceeds from STAND UP will be donated to the NAACP, Know Your Rights Camp, Southern Poverty Law Center, and the Marsha P. Johnson Institute – all of whom are doing great work combating racism, injustice, and police brutality. LISTEN NOW – LINK IN BIO.
Sobre la creación de la canción, Morello contó que "crecí en la pequeña y conservadora Libertyville, Illinois. El 6 de junio de este año, hubo una concentración de Black Lives Matter en esa misma ciudad, donde se detuvieron a 1.000 personas".
"Esa noche estaba tan inspirado que contacté a Dan y Bloody Beetroots. En 24 horas ya habíamos armado una canción de golpe. Llegó a complementar la gran Shea, una mujer transgénero negra, con una larga historia de activismo", añadió.
“STAND UP” available now a collaboration X @tommorello of @rageagainstthemachine X @iamsheadiamond X @thebloodybeetrootsofficial X myself @DanReynolds All artist proceeds donated to: @NAACP , @yourrightscamp , @splcenter and @MPJInstitute link to lyric video in my bio
Por su lado, Reynolds resaltó que "cuando Tom se acercó para trabajar junto con Shea Diamond y The Bloody Beetroots en esta canción, inmediatamente subí a mi habitación y escribí".
"Canté el coro y verso ese mismo día. En estos tiempos complejos, este país necesita más que nunca muchos arreglos", subrayó.
"Stand Up" se puede escuchar en las principales plataformas digitales y también a continuación:
