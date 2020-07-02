futbol mas deportes gamer tiempolibre tendencias
Tom Morello y el líder de Imagine Dragons se unieron en explosiva canción anti racista

El productor The Bloody Beetroots y  la artista/activista Shea Diamond también se sumaron a la creación del tema.

escrito por
Sebastian Medina

Dan Reynolds, Shea Diamond, Tom Morello y The Bloody Beetroots en la imagen promocional de "Stand Up".

Tom Morello, reconocido por ser el guitarrista de bandas como Rage Against The Machine y Audioslave, reunió a un grupo de reconocidos músicos, para dar vida a la explosiva y vibrante canción anti racista "Stand Up".

 

Las figuras que se sumaron a la colaboración son Dan Reynolds de Imagine Dragons, el productor The Bloody Beetroots, y  la artista/activista Shea Diamond.

El tema busca reflejar "la diversidad de personas unificadas contra el racismo" y es de autoría de los cuatro artistas involucrados. El 100% de sus ganancias irán en ayuda a las organizaciones: NAACP, Your Rights Camp, Southern Poverty Law Center y el Instituto Marsha P. Johnson.

Sobre la creación de la canción, Morello contó que "crecí en la pequeña y conservadora Libertyville, Illinois. El 6 de junio de este año, hubo una concentración de Black Lives Matter en esa misma ciudad, donde se detuvieron a 1.000 personas".

"Esa noche estaba tan inspirado que contacté a Dan y Bloody Beetroots. En 24 horas ya habíamos armado una canción de golpe. Llegó a complementar la gran Shea, una mujer transgénero negra, con una larga historia de activismo", añadió.

Por su lado, Reynolds resaltó que "cuando Tom se acercó para trabajar junto con Shea Diamond y The Bloody Beetroots en esta canción, inmediatamente subí a mi habitación y escribí".

"Canté el coro y verso ese mismo día. En estos tiempos complejos, este país necesita más que nunca muchos arreglos", subrayó.

"Stand Up" se puede escuchar en las principales plataformas digitales y también a continuación:

 
 

Temas

