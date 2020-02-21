"The Batman": Imágenes del set muestran el nuevo traje y la "bati-moto"

Un set de nuevas imágenes filtradas desde el set de "The Batman" revelaron cómo lucirá el nuevo traje del hombre murciélago en el cine, además de entregar un primer vistazo a la "bati-moto".

Los registros que se han viralizado en redes sociales y han sido difundidas por medios especializados como Variety, vienen directamente desde el cementario Glasgow Necropolis, en Escocia.

Eso sí, quien está investido como el superhéroe parece ser un doble de acción y no Robert Pattinson, el actor responsable de interpretar al nuevo Bruce Wayne en la película de Matt Reeves. Esto, a diferencia de lo que se pudo ver la semana pasada con el primer vistazo oficial al actor investido como el "cruzado encapuchado".

De acuerdo con lo que se puede apreciar en las imágenes, tanto el traje como la motocicleta tienen menos adornos que las versiones previas mostradas en la trilogía de Nolan, "Batman v. Superman" o "Justice League".

El traje tiene diseño táctico, mientras que el vehículo no pasa mucho de ser algo que se puede encontrar en la realidad.

Además, se publicó un video de 12 segundos en el que se puede apreciar parte de la filmación:

