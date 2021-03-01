futbol mas deportes gamer tiempolibre tendencias
Globos de Oro 2021: Revisa el listado completo de ganadores de la premiación

"Nomadland", "Borat 2", "The Crown" y "The Queen's Gambit" fueron las favoritas de la noche.

Sebastian Medina

Llegó el momento de una de las premiaciones más importantes del mundo del cine y la televisión: los Golden Globes o Premios Globos de Oro 2021 y a pesar de que la pandemia causó estragos en la industria finalmente se alzaron producciones favoritas como "Nomadland", "The Crown" y "Gambito de Dama".

En el caso del cine, "Nomadland" se quedó con las categorías principales de Mejor Director para Chloé Zhao y, claro, Mejor Película, siendo una de las favoritas de la crítica en los últimos 12 meses.

Aunque también hubo amor para la comedia "Borat Subsequent Movie Film" porque ganó como Mejor Película Comedia o Musical y también en la categoría de Mejor Actor en una Comedia o Musical, por el trabajo de Sacha Baron Cohen.

Mientras, en cuando a las series "The Crown" fue una de las grandes favoritas de la noche, al quedarse con los premios de Mejor Serie -Drama, Mejor Actor en Serie -Drama para Josh O'Connor, Mejor Actriz en una Serie, Serie Limitada o Película para la TV para Emma Corrin y Mejor Actriz Secundaria en una Serie, Serie Limitada o Película para la TV para Gillian Anderson.

El reinado de Netflix en la velada se coronó con los premios de Mejor Serie, Serie Limitada o Película para la TV para "The Queen's Gambit" y Mejor Actriz en una Serie, Serie Limitada o Película para la TV para Anya Taylor-Joy, por el rol protagónico que tuvo en la misma producción.

 

¿Quiénes son los ganadores de los Globos de Oro 2021?

Mejor Serie – Musical o Comedia

“The Flight Attendant” (HBO Max)

“The Great” (Hulu) 

“Schitt’s Creek” (CBC) 

“Emily in Paris” (Netflix)

“Ted Lasso” (Apple TV Plus)

Mejor Actor en Serie – Drama

Jason Bateman (“Ozark”) 

Josh O’Connor (“The Crown”) 

Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”)

Al Pacino (“Hunters”) 

Matthew Rhys (“Perry Mason”)

Mejor Actriz en una Serie, Serie Limitada o Película para la TV

Cate Blanchett (“Mrs. America”) 

Shira Haas (“Unorthodox”) 

Nicole Kidman (“The Undoing”) 

Anya Taylor-Joy (“The Queen’s Gambit”) 

Daisy Edgar-Jones (“Normal People”)

Mejor Director

Emerald Fennell (“Promising Young Woman”)

David Fincher, “Mank” (Netflix) 

Regina King, “One Night in Miami” (Amazon Studios) 

Aaron Sorkin, “The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix) 

Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland” (Searchlight Pictures)

Mejor Actriz – Musical o Comedia 

Maria Bakalova (“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”) 

Michelle Pfeiffer (“French Exit”) 

Anya Taylor-Joy (“Emma”) 

Kate Hudson (“Music”)

Rosamund Pike (“I Care a Lot”)

Mejor Actor – Drama

Riz Ahmed (“Sound of Metal”) 

Chadwick Boseman (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”) 

Anthony Hopkins (“The Father”) 

Gary Oldman (“Mank”) 

Tahar Rahim (“The Mauritanian”)

Mejor Serie – Drama 

“The Crown” (Netflix)

“Lovecraft Country” (HBO Max) 

“The Mandalorian” (Disney Plus) 

“Ozark” (Netflix)

“Ratched” (Netflix)

Mejor Actriz en una Serie, Serie Limitada o Película para la TV

Olivia Colman (“The Crown”) 

Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”)

Emma Corrin (“The Crown”) 

Laura Linney (“Ozark”) 

Sarah Paulson (“Ratched”) 

Mejor Actor en una Serie, Serie Limitada o Película para la TV

Bryan Cranston (“Your Honor”)

Jeff Daniels (“The Comey Rule”) 

Hugh Grant (“The Undoing”) 

Ethan Hawke (“The Good Lord Bird”) 

Mark Ruffalo (“I Know This Much Is True”) 


Mejor Actor – Musical o Comedia

Sacha Baron Cohen (“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”) 

James Corden (“The Prom”)

Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Hamilton”) 

Dev Patel (“The Personal History of David Copperfield”) 

Andy Samberg (“Palm Springs”)

Mejor Actriz – Drama

Viola Davis (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”) 

Andra Day (“The United States vs. Billie Holiday”) 

Vanessa Kirby (“Pieces of a Woman”) 

Frances McDormand (“Nomadland”) 

Carey Mulligan (“Promising Young Woman”)

Mejor Película – Drama 

“The Father” (Sony Pictures Classics) 

“Mank” (Netflix) 

“Nomadland” (Searchlight Pictures) 

“Promising Young Woman” (Focus Features) 

“The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix)

Mejor Actor Secundario

Sacha Baron Cohen (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”) 

Daniel Kaluuya (“Judas and the Black Messiah”) 

Jared Leto (“The Little Things”)

Bill Murray (“On the Rocks”) 

Leslie Odom, Jr. (“One Night in Miami”) 

Mejor Banda Sonora – Película

“The Midnight Sky” (Netflix) – Alexandre Desplat 

“Tenet” (Warner Bros.) – Ludwig Göransson 

“News of the World” (Universal Pictures) – James Newton Howard 

“Mank” (Netflix) – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross 

“Soul” (Pixar) – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste 

Mejor Actriz en Serie – Musical o Comedia

Lily Collins (“Emily in Paris”)

Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant”) 

Elle Fanning (“The Great”) 

Jane Levy (“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”) 

Catherine O’Hara (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Mejor Serie Limitada o Película para la Televisión

“Normal People” (Hulu/BBC) 

“The Queen’s Gambit” (Netflix) 

“Small Axe” (Amazon Studios/BBC) 

“The Undoing” (HBO) 

“Unorthodox” (Netflix)

Mejor Actor Secundario en una Serie, Serie Limitada o Película para la TV

John Boyega (“Small Axe”) 

Brendan Gleeson (“The Comey Rule”) 

Dan Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”) 

Jim Parsons (“Hollywood”)

Donald Sutherland (“The Undoing”)

Mejor Película – Musical o Comedia 

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” (Amazon Studios) 

“Hamilton” (Walt Disney Pictures) 

“Palm Springs” (Neon) 

“Music”

“The Prom” (Netflix)

Mejor Actriz - Cine

Glenn Close (“Hillbilly Elegy”) 

Olivia Colman (“The Father”) 

Jodie Foster (“The Mauritanian”)

Amanda Seyfried (“Mank”) 

Helena Zengel (“News of the World”)

Mejor Película – Extranjera

“Another Round” (Samuel Goldwyn Films) 

“La Llorona” (Shudder) 

“The Life Ahead” (Netflix) 

“Minari” (A24) 

“Two of Us”

Mejor Guión – Película

“Promising Young Woman” (Focus Features) 

“Mank” (Netflix) 

“The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix) 

“The Father” (Sony Pictures Classics) 

“Nomadland” (Searchlight Pictures)

Mejor Actor en Serie – Musical o Comedia

Don Cheadle (“Black Monday”)

Nicholas Hoult (“The Great”) 

Eugene Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”) 

Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”) 

Ramy Youssef (“Ramy”)

Mejor Actriz Secundaria en una Serie, Serie Limitada o Película para la TV

Gillian Anderson (“The Crown”) 

Helena Bonham Carter (“The Crown”) 

Julia Garner (“Ozark”) 

Annie Murphy (“Schitt’s Creek”) 

Cynthia Nixon (“Ratched”)

Mejor Canción Original – Película

“Fight for You” from “Judas and the Black Messiah” (Warner Bros.) – H.E.R., Dernst Emile II, Tiara Thomas 

“Hear My Voice” from “The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix) – Daniel Pemberton, Celeste

“Io Si (Seen)” from “The Life Ahead” (Netflix) – Diane Warren, Laura Pausini, Niccolò Agliardi 

“Speak Now” from “One Night in Miami” (Amazon Studios) – Leslie Odom Jr, Sam Ashworth 

“Tigress & Tweed” from “The United States vs. Billie Holliday” (Hulu)

Mejor Película – Animación

“The Croods: A New Age” (Universal Pictures) 

“Onward” (Walt Disney Pictures) 

“Over the Moon” (Netflix) 

“Soul” (Walt Disney Pictures) 

“Wolfwalkers” (Cartoon Saloon)

 

