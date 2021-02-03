Revisa la lista completa de nominados a los Globos de Oro 2021

La mañana de este miércoles se dieron a conocer los nominados para la ceremonia de premiación de los Globos de Oro 2021, una que tendrá la particularidad de realizarse en medio de la pandemia y con preparativos especial tal como ya se hizo con los Emmys.

Las actrices Sarah Jessica Parker y Taraji P. Henson fueron las responsables de revelar los nombres de los candidatos, obviamente de manera remota.

Entre los nominados destacaron "El Juicio de los 7 de Chicago", "The Father" y "Una Noche en Miami" en el apartado cinematográfico; mientras que en materia de televisión brillaron principalmente "Gambito de Dama", "The Undoing" y "The Crown".

Ante ese escenario, nuevamente el servicio de streaming Netflix realza su importancia en el panorama actual de las producciones tanto cinematográficas como televisivas, dada la alta presencia de sus títulos en el listado de nominados.

Este año la ceremonia de entrega de los Globos de Oro se realizará el próximo 28 de febrero y tendrá de vuelta a Tina Fey y Amy Poehler como animadoras, tras ser las encargadas de encabezar el evento entre 2013 y 2015.

¿Quiénes son los nominados para los Globos de Oro 2021?

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

“The Flight Attendant” (HBO Max)

“The Great” (Hulu)

“Schitt’s Creek” (CBC)

“Emily in Paris” (Netflix)

“Ted Lasso” (Apple TV Plus)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Jason Bateman (“Ozark”)

Josh O’Connor (“The Crown”)

Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”)

Al Pacino (“Hunters”)

Matthew Rhys (“Perry Mason”)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Cate Blanchett (“Mrs. America”)

Shira Haas (“Unorthodox”)

Nicole Kidman (“The Undoing”)

Anya Taylor-Joy (“The Queen’s Gambit”)

Daisy Edgar-Jones (“Normal People”)

Best Director – Motion Picture

Emerald Fennell (“Promising Young Woman”)

David Fincher, “Mank” (Netflix)

Regina King, “One Night in Miami” (Amazon Studios)

Aaron Sorkin, “The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix)

Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland” (Searchlight Pictures)

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Maria Bakalova (“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”)

Michelle Pfeiffer (“French Exit”)

Anya Taylor-Joy (“Emma”)

Kate Hudson (“Music”)

Rosamund Pike (“I Care a Lot”)

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Riz Ahmed (“Sound of Metal”)

Chadwick Boseman (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”)

Anthony Hopkins (“The Father”)

Gary Oldman (“Mank”)

Tahar Rahim (“The Mauritanian”)

Best Television Series – Drama

“The Crown” (Netflix)

“Lovecraft Country” (HBO Max)

“The Mandalorian” (Disney Plus)

“Ozark” (Netflix)

“Ratched” (Netflix)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Olivia Colman (“The Crown”)

Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”)

Emma Corrin (“The Crown”)

Laura Linney (“Ozark”)

Sarah Paulson (“Ratched”)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Bryan Cranston (“Your Honor”)

Jeff Daniels (“The Comey Rule”)

Hugh Grant (“The Undoing”)

Ethan Hawke (“The Good Lord Bird”)

Mark Ruffalo (“I Know This Much Is True”)

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen (“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”)

James Corden (“The Prom”)

Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Hamilton”)

Dev Patel (“The Personal History of David Copperfield”)

Andy Samberg (“Palm Springs”)

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Viola Davis (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”)

Andra Day (“The United States vs. Billie Holiday”)

Vanessa Kirby (“Pieces of a Woman”)

Frances McDormand (“Nomadland”)

Carey Mulligan (“Promising Young Woman”)

Best Motion Picture – Drama

“The Father” (Sony Pictures Classics)

“Mank” (Netflix)

“Nomadland” (Searchlight Pictures)

“Promising Young Woman” (Focus Features)

“The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Sacha Baron Cohen (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”)

Daniel Kaluuya (“Judas and the Black Messiah”)

Jared Leto (“The Little Things”)

Bill Murray (“On the Rocks”)

Leslie Odom, Jr. (“One Night in Miami”)

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

“The Midnight Sky” (Netflix) – Alexandre Desplat

“Tenet” (Warner Bros.) – Ludwig Göransson

“News of the World” (Universal Pictures) – James Newton Howard

“Mank” (Netflix) – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

“Soul” (Pixar) – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Lily Collins (“Emily in Paris”)

Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant”)

Elle Fanning (“The Great”)

Jane Levy (“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”)

Catherine O’Hara (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

“Normal People” (Hulu/BBC)

“The Queen’s Gambit” (Netflix)

“Small Axe” (Amazon Studios/BBC)

“The Undoing” (HBO)

“Unorthodox” (Netflix)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

John Boyega (“Small Axe”)

Brendan Gleeson (“The Comey Rule”)

Dan Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Jim Parsons (“Hollywood”)

Donald Sutherland (“The Undoing”)

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” (Amazon Studios)

“Hamilton” (Walt Disney Pictures)

“Palm Springs” (Neon)

“Music”

“The Prom” (Netflix)

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Glenn Close (“Hillbilly Elegy”)

Olivia Colman (“The Father”)

Jodie Foster (“The Mauritanian”)

Amanda Seyfried (“Mank”)

Helena Zengel (“News of the World”)

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language

“Another Round” (Samuel Goldwyn Films)

“La Llorona” (Shudder)

“The Life Ahead” (Netflix)

“Minari” (A24)

“Two of Us”

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

“Promising Young Woman” (Focus Features)

“Mank” (Netflix)

“The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix)

“The Father” (Sony Pictures Classics)

“Nomadland” (Searchlight Pictures)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Don Cheadle (“Black Monday”)

Nicholas Hoult (“The Great”)

Eugene Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”)

Ramy Youssef (“Ramy”)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Gillian Anderson (“The Crown”)

Helena Bonham Carter (“The Crown”)

Julia Garner (“Ozark”)

Annie Murphy (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Cynthia Nixon (“Ratched”)

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

“Fight for You” from “Judas and the Black Messiah” (Warner Bros.) – H.E.R., Dernst Emile II, Tiara Thomas

“Hear My Voice” from “The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix) – Daniel Pemberton, Celeste

“Io Si (Seen)” from “The Life Ahead” (Netflix) – Diane Warren, Laura Pausini, Niccolò Agliardi

“Speak Now” from “One Night in Miami” (Amazon Studios) – Leslie Odom Jr, Sam Ashworth

“Tigress & Tweed” from “The United States vs. Billie Holliday” (Hulu)

Best Motion Picture – Animated

“The Croods: A New Age” (Universal Pictures)

“Onward” (Walt Disney Pictures)

“Over the Moon” (Netflix)

“Soul” (Walt Disney Pictures)

“Wolfwalkers” (Cartoon Saloon)