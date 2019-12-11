Fallece Jack Burns, actor de 14 años prodigio de la danza que aparecía en la serie "Outlander"
La causa de su deceso sigue siendo una gran incógnita.
Otra tragedia enluta al mundo del espectáculo después de la partida de la voz de Roxette. Este miércoles se dio a conocer que el joven actor de tan sólo 14 años Jack Burns fue encontrado muerto el pasado 1 de diciembre.
Burns era conocido por su papel en la popular serie "Outlander" y por un destacado desempeño en el rubro de la danza, razón por la que ya era tildado como el "nuevo Billy Elliot".
A 10 días de su deceso, cuando se recién se conoció esta información, la causa de muerte permanece como incógnita, ya que no se ha informado oficialmente.
Burns fue encontrado sin vida en su casa en Greenock, Escocia, pero la policía no investiga una intervención de terceros o actos violentos.
La información fue dada a conocer por la academia de danza Elite, que hizo una publicación en referencia al suceso.
"Jack fue una inspiración para todos en Élite y tocó los corazones de todos los que tuvieron el placer de trabajar y bailar con el desde 2012", indica el mensaje revelado en Facebook.
Los funerales de Jack Burns tendrán lugar este jueves, en la misma localidad escocesa de Greenock. La familia de Jack, conformada por sus padres Karen, Robert y su hermano Rory, manifestaron su apertura a que quien quiera darle un último adiós al joven, pueda asistir sin inconvenientes.
Por eso mismo, permitieron que las academias a las que pertenecía el joven prodigio de las artes escénicas publicaran la información del cortejo fúnebre.
Burns también estudiaba en la Academia de Artes Escénicas de la Escuela de Teatro del Reino Unido, institución que se sumó a las condolencias extendidas a la familia por medio de Instagram.
"Los niños y los jóvenes de las escuelas de ballet de Jack llevarán sus sudaderas con capucha de grupo juvenil como tributo a Jack y a los grupos a los que le encantaba asistir", fue la invitación para el rito funerario.
IT IS WITH DEEP REGRET... that we are sharing this information with you today on our social media platforms. Last week, we emailed all of our current students’ parents and guardians with the terribly sad news about the passing of one of our exceptionally talented young students, Jack Burns and so many of you have got in touch to pass on your deepest sympathies and to enquire about the details of the funeral as well as asking if it is possible for you and/or your child to attend. Jack’s parents are very grateful for all your thoughts and prayers and have asked us to get in touch with you all regarding the funeral details. They have also expressed their wish for UKTheatreSchool to now post the information on our social media platforms so that everyone who wants to attend Jack's funeral has all of the necessary information. Please now feel free to share this information with anyone who may want to know the details in order to attend. Jack’s family have said that anyone who would like to attend his funeral is more than welcome. They have also mentioned that children and young people from Jack’s ballet schools will be wearing their youth group hoodies as a tribute to Jack and the groups that he loved to attend. Jack’s family have asked that if your child is attending, then it would be lovely to do similar and wear their UKTS hoodies in Jack’s honour. The funeral details are as follows: Thursday 12th December at 10am St Mary's Church 14 Patrick Street Greenock PA16 8NA . . COMPLIMENTARY BUS FROM UKTS: We are arranging for a coach to take current students from UKTheatreSchool to and from the funeral. Please check your email for details of this and follow the instruction to reserve your seat. We must receive notification by 3pm tomorrow (Tue 10 Dec). Please ensure to email only to request a seat on the bus. Unfortunately, we cannot accept any requests via social media. . . If you require any further info, please let us know as soon as possible. We truly hope you are coping with this very sad news and if you need anything, please get in touch.
