Directores revelan videos nunca antes vistos de la filmación de "Avengers: Endgame"

"Avengers: Endgame" se convirtió en una de las películas más populares de la historia del cine, por eso cualquier nuevo material para seguir explorando este universo siempre se recibe con cariño. Y es lo que pasó justamente ahora con los directores Joe y Anthony Russo, quienes en sus redes sociales liberaron una serie de videos nunca antes vistos de las filmaciones y la promoción de la popular entrega.

El gesto no es gratuito, lo hicieron marcando justamente el año desde que se estrenó la última entrega del equipo de Marvel en los cines del mundo, que alcanzó una taquilla de más de 2.797 millones de dólares.

La despedida a Iron Man, el adiós al Capitán América, los dos junto a Ant-Man en Nueva York de 2012, la Capitana Marvel en el espacio y un set de fotos son parte del material compartido por Russo, así como también un clip de la fiesta con la primera proyección de la película que muestra el entusiasmo de los fanáticos.

Revisa los clips a continuación:

Here’s Cull Obsidian to scale…Joe wanted to hold his hand. #AvengersAssemble pic.twitter.com/cs63z80LqZ — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) April 28, 2020

This is from @ChrisEvans’s last day of playing Captain America, ever. Much love and respect to you sir. What an amazing run. #AvengersAssemble pic.twitter.com/LreTlM2JrZ — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) April 28, 2020

The Grand Wizard of #Fortnite helps defeat Thanos. @DonaldMustard and Laura Mustard joined us on the set for the final battle... #AvengersAssemble pic.twitter.com/QhRRvTZ4Ie — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) April 28, 2020

Downey’s last day on set after shooting the “I am Iron Man” moment. The very definition of a legend. We love this man 3000. @RobertDowneyJr #AvengersAssemble pic.twitter.com/wIiQ5AwsDJ — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) April 28, 2020

Hanging out at the “Goodfellas” bar in Queens on the day we shot Peter Parker reuniting with Ned... #AvengersAssemble pic.twitter.com/KM9CHIq76z — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) April 28, 2020

Sharing #Endgame for the first time last year, with each and every one of you, was the most thrilling and rewarding moment in our careers. THANK YOU. We eagerly await the day that we can all be back together in a theater, sharing these experiences once again…#AvengersAssemble pic.twitter.com/c9tu7NzEaH — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) April 28, 2020