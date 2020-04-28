futbol mas deportes gamer tiempolibre tendencias
Directores revelan videos nunca antes vistos de la filmación de "Avengers: Endgame"

Joe y Anthony Russo publicaron los registros en su Twitter.

escrito por
Sebastian Medina

El día en que Chris Evans dejó de ser el "Capitán América", está entre los nuevos clips de "Avengers".

"Avengers: Endgame" se convirtió en una de las películas más populares de la historia del cine, por eso cualquier nuevo material para seguir explorando este universo siempre se recibe con cariño. Y es lo que pasó justamente ahora con los directores Joe y Anthony Russo, quienes en sus redes sociales liberaron una serie de videos nunca antes vistos de las filmaciones y la promoción de la popular entrega.

 

El gesto no es gratuito, lo hicieron marcando justamente el año desde que se estrenó la última entrega del equipo de Marvel en los cines del mundo, que alcanzó una taquilla de más de 2.797 millones de dólares.

La despedida a Iron Man, el adiós al Capitán América, los dos junto a Ant-Man en Nueva York de 2012, la Capitana Marvel en el espacio y un set de fotos son parte del material compartido por Russo, así como también un clip de la fiesta con la primera proyección de la película que muestra el entusiasmo de los fanáticos.

Revisa los clips a continuación:

 

