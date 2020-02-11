El desgarrador mensaje de Vanessa Bryant: "Mi cerebro se niega a aceptar que tanto Kobe como Gigi se hayan ido"
La esposa del astro de los Lakers sigue consternada por la partida del ex basquetbolista y su hija.
La muerte de Kobe Bryant, junto a su hija Gigi y siete personas más en un accidente de helicoptero en California, Estados Unidos, sigue teniendo consternado al mundo, y la esposa de la leyenda de Los Ángeles Lakers, Vanessa Bryant, volvió a hablar de la tragedia.
"He sido reacia a expresar mis sentimientos con palabras. Mi cerebro se niega a aceptar que tanto Kobe como Gigi se hayan ido. No puedo procesar ambos al mismo tiempo", escribió Vanessa en su cuenta de Instagram.
"Es como si estuviera tratando de procesar la desaparición de Kobe, pero mi cuerpo se niega a aceptar que mi Gigi nunca volverá a mí. ¿Por qué debería poder despertarme otro día cuando mi bebé no puede tener esa oportunidad?", agregó.
El próximo 24 de febrero en Los Ángeles se hará un memorial público para Kobe Bryant y Gigi Bryant, en una fecha llena de simbolismo, por los números que usaban ambos cuando jugaban básquetbol.
I’ve been reluctant to put my feelings into words. My brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi are gone. I can’t process both at the same time. It’s like I’m trying to process Kobe being gone but my body refuses to accept my Gigi will never come back to me. It feels wrong. Why should I be able to wake up another day when my baby girl isn’t being able to have that opportunity?! I’m so mad. She had so much life to live. Then I realize I need to be strong and be here for my 3 daughters. Mad I’m not with Kobe and Gigi but thankful I’m here with Natalia, Bianka and Capri. I know what I’m feeling is normal. It’s part of the grieving process. I just wanted to share in case there’s anyone out there that’s experienced a loss like this. God I wish they were here and this nightmare would be over. Praying for all of the victims of this horrible tragedy. Please continue to pray for all.
