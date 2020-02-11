arrow_downward
futbol mas deportes gamer tiempolibre tendencias
La pena de Vanessa

Últimas noticias

Redsport Tragedia

El desgarrador mensaje de Vanessa Bryant: "Mi cerebro se niega a aceptar que tanto Kobe como Gigi se hayan ido"

La esposa del astro de los Lakers sigue consternada por la partida del ex basquetbolista y su hija. 

escrito por
Carlos Silva Rojas

La pena de Vanessa

La pena de Vanessa (Foto: Getty)

La muerte de Kobe Bryant, junto a su hija Gigi y siete personas más en un accidente de helicoptero en California, Estados Unidos, sigue teniendo consternado al mundo, y la esposa de la leyenda de Los Ángeles Lakers, Vanessa Bryant, volvió a hablar de la tragedia.

"He sido reacia a expresar mis sentimientos con palabras. Mi cerebro se niega a aceptar que tanto Kobe como Gigi se hayan ido. No puedo procesar ambos al mismo tiempo", escribió Vanessa en su cuenta de Instagram.

 

"Es como si estuviera tratando de procesar la desaparición de Kobe, pero mi cuerpo se niega a aceptar que mi Gigi nunca volverá a mí. ¿Por qué debería poder despertarme otro día cuando mi bebé no puede tener esa oportunidad?", agregó.

El próximo 24 de febrero en Los Ángeles se hará un memorial público para Kobe Bryant y Gigi Bryant, en una fecha llena de simbolismo, por los números que usaban ambos cuando jugaban básquetbol.

Temas

  • Kobe Bryant
  • Vanessa Bryant

Comentarios


Lee También

Campeonato Nacional

Johnny Herrera se ilusiona con Everton: "Es como la U de Sampaoli"
Esports

Inter se une a Team QLASH para incursionar en los eSports
Juegos Olímpicos

Los 10 supercracks que están en edad de ir a los Juegos Olímpicos de Tokio 2020
FESTIVALES

Ernesto Belloni se sincera tras las pifias que recibió en Iquique

¿Qué equipo chileno tendrá mejor rendimiento en Copa Sudamericana?

Coquimbo Unido
Unión La Calera
Huachipato
Audax Italiano

Ya votaron 24610 personas

¡No te pierdas las novedades de último momento!

Suscribite a nuestras noticias

;