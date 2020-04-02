futbol mas deportes gamer tiempolibre tendencias
Gone Home y Hob gratis

Epic Games Store regala cuatro juegos y anuncia el de la próxima semana

Se regalaron por sorpresa Drawful 2 y Totally Reliable Delivery Service. Mientras que la próxima semana será liberado Crimes & Punishment: Sherlock Holmes.

Felipe Kaponi

Gone Home y Hob gratis (Foto: Epic Games)

 

Epic Games Store sigue con su oleada de juegos gratis y esta semana regaló cuatro. Se tratan de Gone Home, Hob, Drawful 2 y Totally Reliable Delivery Service.

Además, la empresa norteamericana reveló que la próxima semana entregará Crimes & Punishment: Sherlock Holmes sin costo alguno. El juego consiste en una aventura de investigación con seis grandes casos basados en el personaje de Arthur Conan Doyle.

Puedes descargar los cuatro títulos gratuitos de esta semana en Epic Game Store.

