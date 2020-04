Digimon Survive mantiene su fecha de lanzamiento para el 2020

The latest issue of Weekly Famitsu has a change in release date for Digimon Survive from "2020" to "TBA."



A @BandaiNamcoUS rep has confirmed to Gematsu that Digimon Survive is still on track for a 2020 release and that "the switch from 2020 to TBA is a typo on Famitsu’s side." pic.twitter.com/jSjjO0QeME