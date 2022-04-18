The Batman ya está disponible en HBO Max y debutó en el streaming para completar un ya abultado listado de producciones relacionadas con el hombre murciélago que tiene, sinceramente, para todos los gustos. Aquí te contamos todas las películas y series inspiradas por el superhéroe de DC Comics que puedes ver en la plataforma.

La película protagonizada por Robert Pattinson y dirigida por Matt Reeves debuta una década después de la anterior entrega en solitario inspirada por el Caballero Oscuro, posicionándolo en el segundo año de su cruzada contra el crimen. Pero hay múltiples otras alternativas para adentrarse en la mitología del personaje.

Aparte de esta nueva película, también se pueden ver las versiones de Tim Burton de principios de los noventas, las secuelas para esa franquicia de Joel Schumacher y también la alabada trilogía de Christopher Nolan.

Junto con eso está disponible la clásica serie animada Batman: TAS y las películas cross-over impulsadas por Zack Snyder, Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice y el Snyder Cut de La Liga de la Justicia.

Pero además de todas estas apuestas, HBO Max tiene una nutrida carta de películas animadas sobre Cruzado Encapuchado, que aparte de mostrar múltiples versiones de Bruce Wayne, también amplía el abanico de villanos, yendo más allá de los antagonistas más conocidos y renombrados.

Y como si no fuese suficiente con eso, también están las apariciones de Batman en las series y películas de Justice League. A continuación el detalle de todas las producciones disponibles en HBO Max que cuentan con apariciones del Hombre Murciélago.

¿Qué películas y series de Batman se pueden ver en HBO Max?

- Batman (1989)

- Batman Returns (1992)

- Batman Forever (1995)

- Batman & Robin (1997)

- Batman Begins (2005)

- The Dark Knight (2008)

- The Dark Knight Rises (2012)

- Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016)

- Justice League: Snyder Cut (2021)

- The New Adventures of Batman (1977–1978)

- Batman: The Animated Series (1992–1995)

- Batman Beyond (1999–2001)

- Justice League (2001–2004)

- Justice League Unlimited (2004–2006)

- The Batman (2004–2008)

- Batman Unlimited (2015–2016)

- Batman: Mask of the Phantasm (1993)

- Batman & Mr. Freeze: SubZero (1998)

- Batman Beyond: Return of the Joker (2000)

- Batman: Mystery of the Batwoman (2003)

- The Batman vs. Dracula (2005)

- Batman: Gotham Knight (2008)

- Justice League: The New Frontier (2008)

- Superman/Batman: Public Enemies (2009)

- Batman: Under the Red Hood (2010)

- Superman/Batman: Apocalypse (2010)

- Justice League: Crisis on Two Earths (2010)

- Batman: Year One (2011)

- Justice League: Doom (2012)

- The Dark Knight Returns: Part 1 (2012)

- The Dark Knight Returns: Part 2 (2012)

- Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox (2013)

- Son of Batman (2014)

- Batman: Assault on Arkham (2014)

- Justice League: War (2014)

- Batman vs. Robin (2015)

- Justice League: Gods and Monsters (2015)

- Batman Unlimited: Animal Instincts (2015)

- Batman Unlimited: Monster Mayhem (2015)

- Justice League: Throne of Atlantis (2015)

- Batman Unlimited: Mechs vs. Mutants (2016)

- Batman: Bad Blood (2016)

- Batman: The Killing Joke (2016)

- Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders (2016)

- Justice League Dark (2017)

- Lego Batman: The Movie (2017)

- Batman and Harley Quinn (2017)

- Batman Vs. Dos Caras (2017)

- Batman: Gotham by Gaslight (2018)

- Batman Ninja (2018)

- Batman: Hush (2019)

- LEGO DC Batman: Family Matters (2019)

- Justice League Dark: Apokolips War (2020)

- Batman: Death in the Family (2020)

- Batman: Soul of the Dragon

- Batman: The Long Halloween, Part 1 (2021)

- Batman: The Long Halloween, Part 2 (2021)

- Injustice: Gods Among Us (2021)