Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings debutará en septiembre.

CINE

Marvel presenta el primer trailer de Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

El MCU le abre las puertas a la entrega protagonizada por Simu Liu.

escrito por
Sebastian Medina

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings debutará en septiembre.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings debutará en septiembre.

Marvel acaba de sorprender a los fanáticos al revelar sin previo aviso el primer trailer de lo que será su adaptación de Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

El héroe creado por Steve Englehart y Jim Starlin en 1973 finalmente se suma al Universo Cinemetográfico de Marvel como un personaje mitad chino, mitad americano, cuyo característico estilo de combate mezclaba kung-fu, nunchacos y armas de fuego.

La película está protagonizada por Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Tony Leung Chiu-Wai, Michelle Yeoh, Fala Chen, Florian Munteanu y Ronny Chieng.

Además, Liu publicó esta mañana el primer afiche oficial de la película, anunciando que en las próximas semanas llegaría el trailer, algo que Marvel decidió cambiar de un momento a otro y elevar el hype de los fanáticos de manera inmediata.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings tiene proyectado su estreno para el próximo 3 de septiembre.

 

