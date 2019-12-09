Revisa la lista completa con los nominados a los Globos de Oro 2020

La mañana de este lunes se reveló el listado completo de nominados para la próxima entrega de los Globos de Oro.

En el cine, “The Irishman,” “Marriage Story,” “1917,” “Joker” y “Little Women” con las favoritas en cuanto a las producciones dramáticas; mientras que “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” “Jojo Rabbit,” “Knives Out,” “Rocketman” y “Dolemite Is My Name” brillan en torno al mundo de la comedia o los musicales.

Los drama televisivos favoritos son “Succession,” “The Crown,” “Game of Thrones” y “Big Little Lies”; en tanto que por el lado cómico resaltan “Fleabag,” “Barry,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” y “The Kominsky Method”.

La septuagésima séptima entrega de los Globos de Oro se realizará el próximo 5 de enero, con Ricky Gervais como conductor de la ceremonio en el Berverly Hilton.

El evento se podrá ver en directo desde las 21:00 horas, a través de TNT, con doblaje, y en TNT Series, con el audio original.

Este es el listado completo de nominados para la premiación.

Mejor Actor en Serie Limitada o Película para la Televisión

Christopher Abbott (“Catch-22”)

Sacha Baron Cohen (“The Spy”)

Russell Crowe (“The Loudest Voice”)

Jared Harris (“Chernobyl”)

Sam Rockwell (“Fosse/Verdon”)

Mejor Actriz en Serie Limitada o Película para la Televisión

Kaitlyn Dever (“Unbelievable”)

Joey King (“The Act”)

Helen Mirren (“Catherine the Great”)

Merritt Wever (“Unbelievable”)

Michelle Williams (“Fosse/Verdon”)

Mejor Serie Limitada o Película para la Televisión

“Catch-22″ (Hulu)

“Chernobyl” (HBO)

“Fosse/Verdon” (FX)

The Loudest Voice (Showtime)

“Unbelievable” (Netflix)

Mejor Película Extranjera

“The Farewell” (A24)

“Pain and Glory” (Sony)

“Portrait of a Lady on Fire” (Pyramide Films)

“Parasite” (CJ Entertainment)

“Les Misérables” (BAC Films, Amazon)

Mejor Actor Secundario en Serie, Serie Limitada o Película para la Televisión

Alan Arkin

Kieran Culkin (“Succession”)

Andrew Scott (“Fleabag”)

Stellan Skarsgård (“Chernobyl”)

Henry Winkler (“Barry”)

Mejor Serie – Musical o Comedia

“Barry” (HBO)

“Fleabag”

“The Kominsky Method” (Netflix)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)

“The Politician” (Netflix)

Mejor Banda Sonora – Cine

Daniel Pemberton (“Motherless Brooklyn”)

Alexandre Desplat (“Little Women”)

Hildur Guðnadóttir (“Joker”)

Thomas Newman (“1917”)

Randy Newman (“Marriage Story”)

Mejor Guión – Cine

Noah Baumbach (“Marriage Story”)

Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won (“Parasite”)

Anthony McCarten (“The Two Popes”)

Quentin Tarantino (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)

Steven Zaillian (“The Irishman”)

Mejor Canción Original – Cine

“Beautiful Ghosts” (“Cats”)

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” (“Rocketman”)

“Into the Unknown” (“Frozen II”)

“Spirit” (“The Lion King”)

“Stand Up” (“Harriet”)

Mejor Actriz Secundaria en Serie, Serie Limitada o Película para la Televisión

Patricia Arquette (“The Act”)

Helena Bonham Carter (“The Crown”)

Toni Collette

Meryl Streep (“Big Little Lies”)

Emily Watson (“Chernobyl”)

Mejor Actor en Serie – Musical o Comedia

Michael Douglas (“The Kominsky Method”)

Bill Hader (“Barry”)

Ben Platt (“The Politician”)

Paul Rudd (“Living with Yourself”)

Ramy Youssef (“Ramy”)

Mejor Actor en Serie – Musical o Comedia

Christina Applegate (“Dead to Me”)

Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Kirsten Dunst (“On Becoming a God in Central Florida”)

Natasha Lyonne (“Russian Doll”)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (“Fleabag”)

Mejor Actor en Serie – Drama

Brian Cox (“Succession”)

Kit Harington (“Game of Thrones”)

Rami Malek (“Mr. Robot”)

Tobias Menzies (“The Crown”)

Billy Porter (“Pose”)

Mejor Guión – Cine

Noah Baumbach (“Marriage Story”)

Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won (“Parasite”)

Anthony McCarten (“The Two Popes”)

Quentin Tarantino (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)

Steven Zaillian (“The Irishman”)

Mejor Actriz en Serie – Drama

Jennifer Aniston (“The Morning Show”)

Olivia Colman (“The Crown”)

Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”)

Nicole Kidman (“Big Little Lies”)

Reese Witherspoon (“Big Little Lies”)

Mejor Actor Secuendario "en cualquier película"

Tom Hanks (“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”)

Anthony Hopkins (“The Two Popes”)

Al Pacino (“The Irishman”)

Joe Pesci (“The Irishman”)

Brad Pitt (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)

Mejor Actriz Secundaria "en cualquier película"

Kathy Bates (“Richard Jewell”)

Annette Bening (“The Report”)

Laura Dern (“Marriage Story”)

Jennifer Lopez (“Hustlers”)

Margot Robbie (“Bombshell”)

Mejor Actor – Musical o Comedia

Daniel Craig (“Knives Out”)

Roman Griffin Davis (“Jojo Rabbit”)

Leonardo DiCaprio (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)

Taron Egerton (“Rocketman”)

Eddie Murphy (“Dolemite Is My Name”)

Mejor Película Animada

“Frozen II” (Disney)

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” (Universal)

“Missing Link” (United Artists Releasing)

“Toy Story 4” (Disney)

“The Lion King” (Disney)

Mejor Director - Cine

Bong Joon-ho (“Parasite”)

Sam Mendes (“1917”)

Todd Phillips (“Joker”)

Martin Scorsese (“The Irishman”)

Quentin Tarantino (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)

Mejor Actor en Cine – Drama

Christian Bale (“Ford v Ferrari”)

Antonio Banderas (“Pain and Glory”)

Adam Driver (“Marriage Story”)

Joaquin Phoenix (“Joker”)

Jonathan Pryce (“The Two Popes”)

Mejor Actriz en Cine – Musical o Comedia

Awkwafina (“The Farewell”)

Ana de Armas (“Knives Out”)

Cate Blanchett (“Where’d You Go, Bernadette”)

Beanie Feldstein (“Booksmart”)

Emma Thompson (“Late Night”)

Mejor Serie – Drama

“Big Little Lies” (HBO)

“The Crown” (Netflix)

“Killing Eve” (BBC America)

“The Morning Show” (Apple TV Plus)

“Succession” (HBO)

Mejor Actriz en Cine – Drama

Cynthia Erivo (“Harriet”)

Scarlett Johansson (“Marriage Story”)

Saoirse Ronan (“Little Women”)

Charlize Theron (“Bombshell”)

Renée Zellweger (“Judy”)

Mejor Película – Musical o Comedia

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” (Sony)

“Jojo Rabbit” (Fox Searchlight)

“Knives Out” (Lionsgate)

“Rocketman” (Paramount)

“Dolemite Is My Name” (Netflix)

Mejor Película – Drama

“The Irishman” (Netflix)

“Marriage Story” (Netflix)

“1917” (Universal)

“Joker” (Warner Bros.)

“The Two Popes” (Netflix)