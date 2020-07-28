"Succesion", "Watchmen", "The Mandalorian" y más: Conoce a los nominados para los Emmy 2020
La premiación será el 20 de septiembre y puedes revisar aquí la lista con nominados.
La mañana de este martes se revelaron a los nominados para la entrega de los Emmys 2020, que reconoce a las mejores producciones televisivas de manera anual.
Las anfitrionas de la presentación de nominados fueron figuras como Leslie Jones, Laverne Cox, Josh Gad, y Tatiana Maslany, quienes revelaron a "Watchmen", de HBO, como una de las favoritas en la próxima premiación, a propósito de que acumuló más nominaciones que el resto de los títulos: con 26 postulaciones.
La edición 72 de los Premios Emmys será presentada por Jimmy Kimmel y será emitida el domingo 20 de septiembre.
DRAMA
Mejor Serie
“Better Call Saul” (AMC)
“The Crown” (Netflix)
“The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)
“Killing Eve” (BBC America/AMC)
“The Mandalorian” (Disney Plus)
“Ozark” (Netflix)
“Stranger Things” (Netflix)
“Succession” (HBO)
Mejor Actriz
Jennifer Aniston (“The Morning Show”)
Olivia Colman (“The Crown”)
Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”)
Laura Linney (“Ozark”)
Sandra Oh (“Killing Eve”)
Zendaya (“Euphoria”)
Mejor Actor
Jason Bateman (“Ozark”)
Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”)
Steve Carell (“The Morning Show”)
Brian Cox (“Succession”)
Billy Porter (“Pose”)
Jeremy Strong (“Succession”)
Mejor Actriz de Reparto
Pendiente
Mejor Actor de Reparto
Pendiente
Mejor Dirección
Pendiente
Mejor Guión
Pendiente
COMEDIA
Mejor Serie
“Curb Your Enthusiasm” (HBO)
“Dead to Me” (Netflix)
“The Good Place” (NBC)
“Insecure” (HBO)
“The Kominsky Method” (Netflix)
“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon Prime Video)
“Schitt’s Creek” (Pop TV)
“What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)
Mejor Actriz
Christina Applegate (“Dead to Me”)
Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)
Linda Cardellini (“Dead to Me”)
Catherine O’Hara (“Schitt’s Creek”)
Issa Rae (“Insecure”)
Tracee Ellis Ross (“Black-ish”)
Mejor Actor
Anthony Anderson (“Black-ish”)
Don Cheadle (“Black Monday”)
Ted Danson (“The Good Place”)
Michael Douglas (“The Kominsky Method”)
Eugene Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”)
Ramy Youssef (“Ramy”)
Mejor Actriz de Reparto
Pendiente
Mejor Actor de Reparto
Pendiente
Mejor Dirección
Pendiente
Mejor Guión
Pendiente
SERIE LIMITADA Y TELEFILMES
Mejor Serie Limitada
“Little Fires Everywhere” (Hulu)
“Mrs. America” (Hulu)
“Unbelievable” (Netflix)
“Unorthodox” (Netflix)
“Watchmen” (HBO)
Mejor Película para Televisión
Pendiente
Mejor Actriz
Cate Blanchett (“Mrs. America”)
Shira Haas (“Unorthodox”)
Regina King (“Watchmen”)
Octavia Spencer (“Self Made”)
Kerry Washington (“Little Fires Everywhere”)
Mejor Actor
Jeremy Irons (“Watchmen”)
Hugh Jackman (“Bad Education”)
Paul Mescal (“Normal People”)
Jeremy Pope (“Hollywood”)
Mark Ruffalo (“I Know This Much Is True”)
Mejor Actriz de Reparto
Pendiente
Mejor Actor de Reparto
Pendiente
Mejor Dirección
Pendiente
Mejor Guión
Pendiente
VARIEDADES
Mejor Reality Show
“The Masked Singer” (FOX)
“Nailed It” (Netflix)
“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1)
“Top Chef” (Bravo)
“The Voice” (NBC)
Mejor Programa de conversación
“Daily Show with Trevor Noah” (Comedy Central)
“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” (TBS)
“Jimmy Kimmel Live” (ABC)
“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (HBO)
“Late Show with Stephen Colbert” (CBS)
Mejor Programa de Sketches
Pendiente
Mejor Dirección en programa de variedades
Pendiente
Mejor Guión en programa de variedades
Pendiente
Comentarios