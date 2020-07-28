"Succesion", "Watchmen", "The Mandalorian" y más: Conoce a los nominados para los Emmy 2020

La mañana de este martes se revelaron a los nominados para la entrega de los Emmys 2020, que reconoce a las mejores producciones televisivas de manera anual.

Las anfitrionas de la presentación de nominados fueron figuras como Leslie Jones, Laverne Cox, Josh Gad, y Tatiana Maslany, quienes revelaron a "Watchmen", de HBO, como una de las favoritas en la próxima premiación, a propósito de que acumuló más nominaciones que el resto de los títulos: con 26 postulaciones.

La edición 72 de los Premios Emmys será presentada por Jimmy Kimmel y será emitida el domingo 20 de septiembre.

DRAMA

Mejor Serie

“Better Call Saul” (AMC)

“The Crown” (Netflix)

“The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

“Killing Eve” (BBC America/AMC)

“The Mandalorian” (Disney Plus)

“Ozark” (Netflix)

“Stranger Things” (Netflix)

“Succession” (HBO)

Mejor Actriz

Jennifer Aniston (“The Morning Show”)

Olivia Colman (“The Crown”)

Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”)

Laura Linney (“Ozark”)

Sandra Oh (“Killing Eve”)

Zendaya (“Euphoria”)

Mejor Actor

Jason Bateman (“Ozark”)

Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”)

Steve Carell (“The Morning Show”)

Brian Cox (“Succession”)

Billy Porter (“Pose”)

Jeremy Strong (“Succession”)

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

Mejor Actor de Reparto

Mejor Dirección

Mejor Guión

COMEDIA

Mejor Serie

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” (HBO)

“Dead to Me” (Netflix)

“The Good Place” (NBC)

“Insecure” (HBO)

“The Kominsky Method” (Netflix)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon Prime Video)

“Schitt’s Creek” (Pop TV)

“What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)

Mejor Actriz

Christina Applegate (“Dead to Me”)

Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Linda Cardellini (“Dead to Me”)

Catherine O’Hara (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Issa Rae (“Insecure”)

Tracee Ellis Ross (“Black-ish”)

Mejor Actor

Anthony Anderson (“Black-ish”)

Don Cheadle (“Black Monday”)

Ted Danson (“The Good Place”)

Michael Douglas (“The Kominsky Method”)

Eugene Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Ramy Youssef (“Ramy”)

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

Mejor Actor de Reparto

Mejor Dirección

Mejor Guión

SERIE LIMITADA Y TELEFILMES

Mejor Serie Limitada

“Little Fires Everywhere” (Hulu)

“Mrs. America” (Hulu)

“Unbelievable” (Netflix)

“Unorthodox” (Netflix)

“Watchmen” (HBO)

Mejor Película para Televisión

Mejor Actriz

Cate Blanchett (“Mrs. America”)

Shira Haas (“Unorthodox”)

Regina King (“Watchmen”)

Octavia Spencer (“Self Made”)

Kerry Washington (“Little Fires Everywhere”)

Mejor Actor

Jeremy Irons (“Watchmen”)

Hugh Jackman (“Bad Education”)

Paul Mescal (“Normal People”)

Jeremy Pope (“Hollywood”)

Mark Ruffalo (“I Know This Much Is True”)

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

Mejor Actor de Reparto

Mejor Dirección

Mejor Guión

VARIEDADES

Mejor Reality Show

“The Masked Singer” (FOX)

“Nailed It” (Netflix)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1)

“Top Chef” (Bravo)

“The Voice” (NBC)

Mejor Programa de conversación

“Daily Show with Trevor Noah” (Comedy Central)

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” (TBS)

“Jimmy Kimmel Live” (ABC)

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (HBO)

“Late Show with Stephen Colbert” (CBS)

Mejor Programa de Sketches

Mejor Dirección en programa de variedades

Mejor Guión en programa de variedades

