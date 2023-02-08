La boyband Big Time Rush llegará a nuestro país con su gira “Forever Tour” al Teatro Caupolicán los próximos 23 y 24 de febrero, a solo días de reencontrarse con su fanaticada chilena, lanzaron una nueva canción. Es importante mencionar que aún quedan entradas disponibles para sus conciertos en Santiago.

¿Cómo se llama la nueva canción de Big Time Rush?

El nuevo single de Big Time Rush se llama “Can’t Get Enough” (No puedo tener suficiente) y fue estrenado hace dos días en el canal de Youtube de la boy band y ya cuenta con más de 116.000 vistas.

Si eres fanática/o de la banda, a continuación te dejamos la letra de la canción para que te la aprendas antes del concierto en Chile:

I can’t get enough of this feeling

I can’t get enough

Give me more

Got me seeing stars on the ceiling

Wanna fall in love on the floor

The way you look at me

Like we got history

When your love was mine

In another time

I feel the gravity

Pulling you close to me

I won’t let you slip away

I see the future in your eyes

I know you see the same in mine

I want this forever

Yeah, our hearts beating together

And I’m feeling so alive

I can’t get enough of this feeling

I can’t get enough

Give me more

Got me seeing stars on the ceiling

Wanna fall in love on the floor

I can’t get enough

Ahh

I can’t get enough

Ahh

I can’t get enough

Ahh

I can’t get enough

I can’t get enough

Ohh you got me confession

You had me at first impression

I’m all about you

All about you

Impatiently waiting

The way you look is amazing

I gotta have you

Gotta have you

I see the future in your eyes

I know you see the same in mine

I want this forever

Yeah, our hearts beating together

And I’m feeling so alive

I can’t get enough of this feeling

I can’t get enough

Give me more

Got me seeing stars on the ceiling

Wanna fall in love on the floor

I can’t get enough

Ahh

I can’t get enough

Ahh

I can’t get enough

Ahh

I can’t get enough

I can’t get enough

I can’t get enough

Ahh

I can’t get enough

Ahh

I can’t get enough

Ahh

I can’t get enough

I can’t get enough

I swear it’s like the stars aligned and pointed straight to you

I can’t deny you take me higher, all I want is you

I can’t get enough

REVISA A CONTINUACIÓN EL NUEVO VIDEO DE BIG TIME RUSH: