La boyband Big Time Rush llegará a nuestro país con su gira “Forever Tour” al Teatro Caupolicán los próximos 23 y 24 de febrero, a solo días de reencontrarse con su fanaticada chilena, lanzaron una nueva canción. Es importante mencionar que aún quedan entradas disponibles para sus conciertos en Santiago.
¿Cómo se llama la nueva canción de Big Time Rush?
El nuevo single de Big Time Rush se llama “Can’t Get Enough” (No puedo tener suficiente) y fue estrenado hace dos días en el canal de Youtube de la boy band y ya cuenta con más de 116.000 vistas.
Si eres fanática/o de la banda, a continuación te dejamos la letra de la canción para que te la aprendas antes del concierto en Chile:
I can’t get enough of this feeling
I can’t get enough
Give me more
Got me seeing stars on the ceiling
Wanna fall in love on the floor
The way you look at me
Like we got history
When your love was mine
In another time
I feel the gravity
Pulling you close to me
I won’t let you slip away
I see the future in your eyes
I know you see the same in mine
I want this forever
Yeah, our hearts beating together
And I’m feeling so alive
I can’t get enough of this feeling
I can’t get enough
Give me more
Got me seeing stars on the ceiling
Wanna fall in love on the floor
I can’t get enough
Ahh
I can’t get enough
Ahh
I can’t get enough
Ahh
I can’t get enough
I can’t get enough
Ohh you got me confession
You had me at first impression
I’m all about you
All about you
Impatiently waiting
The way you look is amazing
I gotta have you
Gotta have you
I see the future in your eyes
I know you see the same in mine
I want this forever
Yeah, our hearts beating together
And I’m feeling so alive
I can’t get enough of this feeling
I can’t get enough
Give me more
Got me seeing stars on the ceiling
Wanna fall in love on the floor
I can’t get enough
Ahh
I can’t get enough
Ahh
I can’t get enough
Ahh
I can’t get enough
I can’t get enough
I can’t get enough
Ahh
I can’t get enough
Ahh
I can’t get enough
Ahh
I can’t get enough
I can’t get enough
I swear it’s like the stars aligned and pointed straight to you
I can’t deny you take me higher, all I want is you
I can’t get enough
REVISA A CONTINUACIÓN EL NUEVO VIDEO DE BIG TIME RUSH: