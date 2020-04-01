¿Qué pasó con el supuesto meteorito que cayó en Nigeria?
La noticia generó alarma, pero la causa fue resuelta por las autoridades nigerianas.
Una alarmante noticia revolucionó las redes sociales, luego de que se informara que un meteorito habría caído en Nigeria, matando a 13 personas y destruyendo más de 100 casas.
De hecho circulaban impactantes imágenes del cráter que provocó el meteorito, que tiene un diámetro de 21 metros.
Residents of the city of Akura - Nigeria woke up last Saturday morning, to this scene, a meteorite fall that hit some residents and destroyed many houses in the region and created a deep hole, where they found a circular hole with a diameter of 21 meters and a depth of 7.8 meters pic.twitter.com/ZrmEDVR4fw— Nimeiry Abiad���� (@abiad_nimeiry) March 31, 2020
Pero esto no es real. Incluso el gobernador de la zona afectada, Arakunrin Akeredolu, fue al lugar y explicó en Twitter que no fue un Meteorito.
I see many people wish this Akure incidence was a meteor. Although the conspiracy theory sounds intriguing, we thank God this wasn't the case, else we would be hearing about multiple impact zones and a lot of fatalities.— Arakunrin Akeredolu (@RotimiAkeredolu) March 28, 2020
"Veo a muchas personas deseando que este indicente en Akure fuera un meteorito. Agradecemos a dios que este no es el caso, de lo contrario estaríamos escuchando sobre múltiples zonas de impacto y muchas muertes. Felicitaciones a la policía por manejar bien la situación", afirmó.
Entonces, ¿qué pasó realmente? El mismo gobernador aclaró la situación tras confirmar que se produjo por la explosión de un vehículo que transportaba explosivos.
I have been briefed by the security chiefs that in the early hours of Saturday March 28th, a vehicle in a convoy transporting explosives to a storage facility in a neighbouring state developed a fault while in transit along the Akure Owo Road about 2km from the Akure Airport. pic.twitter.com/3EnmmQBd1E— Arakunrin Akeredolu (@RotimiAkeredolu) March 28, 2020
