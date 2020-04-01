futbol mas deportes gamer tiempolibre tendencias
¿Qué pasó con el supuesto meteorito que cayó en Nigeria?

La noticia generó alarma, pero la causa fue resuelta por las autoridades nigerianas.

escrito por
Rafa Lafuente

Una alarmante noticia revolucionó las redes sociales, luego de que se informara que un meteorito habría caído en Nigeria, matando a 13 personas y destruyendo más de 100 casas.

De hecho circulaban impactantes imágenes del cráter que provocó el meteorito, que tiene un diámetro de 21 metros.

Pero esto no es real. Incluso el gobernador de la zona afectada, Arakunrin Akeredolu, fue al lugar y explicó en Twitter que no fue un Meteorito.

"Veo a muchas personas deseando que este indicente en Akure fuera un meteorito. Agradecemos a dios que este no es el caso, de lo contrario estaríamos escuchando sobre múltiples zonas de impacto y muchas muertes. Felicitaciones a la policía por manejar bien la situación", afirmó.

Entonces, ¿qué pasó realmente? El mismo gobernador aclaró la situación tras confirmar que se produjo por la explosión de un vehículo que transportaba explosivos.

