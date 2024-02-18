La anticipada edición de los Premios de Cine de la Academia Británica (BAFTA), que reconoce las destacadas producciones cinematográficas nacionales e internacionales, ya comenzó y reveló a los ganadores de la ceremonia.
El evento se lleva a cabo en el Royal Festival Hall del Southbank Centre de Londres, contando con una extensa lista de destacadas personalidades del séptimo arte entre los nominados.
La transmisión inicial de los premios BAFTA 2024 se realizará en el canal BBC One, y posteriormente, estará disponible para su visualización en BBC iPlayer, aunque es importante tener en cuenta que estos servicios solo están disponibles en el Reino Unido.
Para aquellos espectadores en Latinoamérica interesados en seguir la ceremonia, la opción es conectarse a las redes sociales oficiales de la premiación, que abarcan Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, YouTube y X (Twitter).
A través de estas plataformas, se proporcionarán actualizaciones y contenido relacionado con el evento, permitiendo a la audiencia internacional disfrutar de los momentos destacados y conocer a los ganadores de los BAFTA.
¿Quiénes son los ganadores de los premios BAFTA 2024?
Mejor película
- Anatomy of a Fall
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Mejor película británica
- All of Us Strangers
- How To Have Sex
- Napoleon
- The Old Oak
- Poor Things
- Rye Lane
- Saltburn
- Scrapper
- Wonka
- The Zone of Interest
Mejor actriz
- Fantasia Barrino – The Color Purple
- Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall
- Carey Mulligan – Maestro
- Vivian Oparah – Rye Lane
- Margot Robbie – Barbie
- Emma Stone – Poor Things
Mejor actor
- Bradley Cooper – Maestro
- Colman Domingo – Rustin
- Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers
- Barry Keoghan – Saltburn
- Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer
- Teo Yoo – Past Lives
Mejor actriz de reparto
- Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer
- Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple
- Claire Foy – All of Us Strangers
- Sandra Hüller – The Zone of Interest
- Rosamund Pike – Saltburn
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers
Mejor actor de reparto
- Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon
- Robert Downey Jr – Oppenheimer
- Jacob Elordi – Saltburn
- Ryan Gosling – Barbie
- Paul Mescal – All of Us Strangers
- Dominic Sessa – The Holdovers
Mejor director
- All of Us Strangers – Andrew Haigh
- Anatomy of a Fall – Justine Triet
- The Holdovers – Alexander Payne
- Maestro – Bradley Cooper
- Oppenheimer – Christopher Nolan
- The Zone of Interest – Jonathan Glazer
Mejor debut de un guionista/director/productor
- Blue Bag Life
- Bobi Wine: The People’s President
- Earth Mama
- How To Have Sex
- Is There Anybody Out There?
Mejor película en habla no inglesa
- 20 Days In Mariupol
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Past Lives
- Society of the Snow
- The Zone of Interest
Mejor documental
- 20 Days In Mariupol
- American Symphony
- Beyond Utopia
- Still: A Michael J Fox Movie
- Wham!
Mejor película animada
- The Boy and the Heron
- Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget
- Elemental
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Mejor guion original
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Barbie
- The Holdovers
- Maestro
- Past Lives
Mejor guion adaptado
- All of Us Strangers
- American Fiction
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest
Talento en ascenso
- Phoebe Dynevor
- Ayo Edebiri
- Jacob Elordi
- Mia Mckenna-Bruce
- Sophie Wilde
Mejor banda sonora
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- Saltburn
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- Zone of Interest
Mejor casting
- All of Us Strangers
- Anatomy of a Fall
- The Holdovers
- How To Have Sex
- Killers of the Flower Moon
Mejor cinematografía
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest
Mejor diseño de vestuario
- Barbie
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Mejor edición
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest
Mejor diseño de producción
- Barbie
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest
- Mejor maquillaje y peinado
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Mejor sonido
- Ferrari
- Maestro
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
- Oppenheimer
- The Zone of Interest
Mejores efectos visuales
- The Creator
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
- Napoleon
- Poor Things
Mejor corto británico
- Festival of Slaps
- Gorka
- Jellyfish and Lobster
- Such a Lovely Day
- Yellow
Mejor corto animado británico
- Crab Day
- Visible Mending
- Wild Summon