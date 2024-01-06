Está cerca de llegar la edición 81° de los Premios Globos de Oro 2024. La ceremonia será presentada por el actor y comediante Jo Koy, quien es conocido por sus especiales en Netflix y su participación en la película de comedia “Easter Sunday”. Asimismo, este año, la gala contará con novedades, incluyendo la introducción de dos categorías adicionales y un total de seis nominaciones por categoría.
El certamen está programada para este domingo 7 de enero a las 10:00 pm, y tendrá lugar en el Hotel Beverly Hilton de Los Ángeles.
¿Cuál es la lista completa de nominados para Globos de Oro 2024?
Esta es la lista completa de nominadas y nominados para los Globos de Oro 2024.
Mejor serie de drama
- “1923″ (Paramount+)
- “The Crown” (Netflix)
- “The Diplomat” (Netflix)
- “The Last of Us” (HBO)
- “The Morning Show” (Apple TV+)
- “Succession” (HBO)
Mejor actor- Serie de drama
- Pedro Pascal — “The Last of Us”
- Kieran Culkin — “Succession”
- Jeremy Strong — “Succession”
- Brian Cox — “Succession”
- Gary Oldman — “Slow Horses”
- Dominic West — “The Crown”
Mejor actriz- Serie de drama
- Helen Mirren — “1923″
- Bella Ramsey — “The Last of Us”
- Keri Russell — “The Diplomat”
- Sarah Snook — “Succession”
- Imelda Staunton — “The Crown”
- Emma Stone — “The Curse”
Mejor actor de reparto- Serie
- Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”
- James Marsden, “Jury Duty”
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”
- Billy Cruddup, “The Morning Show”
- Alexander Skarsgård, “Succession”
- Alan Ruck, “Succession”
Mejor actriz de reparto- Serie de TV
- Meryl Streep, “Only Murders in the Building”
- Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”
- Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”
- Christina Ricci, “Yellowjackets”
- Abby Elliott, “The Bear”
- J. Smith-Cameron, “Succession”
Mejor serie musical o de comedia
- “The Bear” (FX)
- “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)
- “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)
- “Jury Duty” (Amazon Freevee)
- “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)
- “Barry” (HBO)
Mejor actriz –De Serie de comedia o musical
- Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”
- Natasha Lyonne, “Poker Face”
- Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”
- Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
- Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”
- Elle Fanning, “The Great”
Mejor actor –De Serie de comedia o musical
- Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”
- Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”
- Bill Hader, “Barry”
- Jason Segel, “Shrinking”
- Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”
- Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”
Mejor serie de edición limitada
- “Beef”
- “Lessons in Chemistry”
- “Daisy Jones & the Six”
- “All the Light We Cannot See”
- “Fellow Travelers”
- “Fargo”
Mejor actriz- Serie de edición limitada
- Brie Larson, “Lessons in Chemistry”
- Ali Wong, “Beef”
- Riley Keough, “Daisy Jones & the Six”
- Elizabeth Olsen, “Love and Death”
- Juno Temple, “Fargo”
- Rachel Weisz, “Dead Ringers”
Mejor actor- Serie de edición limitada
- Steven Yeun, “Beef”
- Matt Bomer, “Fellow Travelers”
- Sam Claflin, “Daisy Jones & the Six”
- David Oyelowo, “Lawmen: Bass Reeves”
- Jon Hamm, “Fargo”
- Woody Harrelson, “White House Plumbers”
Nominaciones a películas y su elenco
Mejor película- Drama
- “Oppenheimer” (Universal Pictures)
- “Killers of the Flower Moon” (Apple Original Films/Paramount Pictures)
- “Maestro” (Netflix)
- “Past Lives” (A24)
- “The Zone of Interest” (A24)
- “Anatomy of a Fall” (Neon)
Mejor película- Comedia o musical
- “Barbie” (Warner Bros.)
- “Poor Things” (Searchlight Pictures)
- “American Fiction” (MGM)
- “The Holdovers” (Focus Features)
- “May December” (Netflix)
- “Air” (Amazon MGM Studios)
Mejor director
- Bradley Cooper — “Maestro”
- Greta Gerwig — “Barbie”
- Yorgos Lanthimos — “Poor Things”
- Christopher Nolan — “Oppenheimer”
- Martin Scorsese — “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- Celine Song — “Past Lives”
Mejor actor- Película drama
- Bradley Cooper — “Maestro”
- Cillian Murphy — “Oppenheimer”
- Leonardo DiCaprio — “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- Colman Domingo — “Rustin”
- Andrew Scott — “All of Us Strangers”
- Barry Keoghan — “Saltburn”
Mejor actriz- Película drama
- Lily Gladstone — “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- Carey Mulligan – “Maestro”
- Sandra Hüller – “Anatomy of a Fall”
- Annette Bening — “Nyad”
- Greta Lee — “Past Lives”
- Cailee Spaeny — “Priscilla”
Mejor actor de reparto- Película drama
- Willem Dafoe — “Poor Things”
- Robert DeNiro — “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- Robert Downey Jr. — “Oppenheimer”
- Ryan Gosling — “Barbie”
- Charles Melton — “May December”
- Mark Ruffalo — “Poor Things”
Mejor actriz de reparto- Película drama
- Emily Blunt — “Oppenheimer”
- Danielle Brooks — “The Color Purple”
- Jodie Foster — “Nyad”
- Julianne Moore — “May December”
- Rosamund Pike — “Saltburn”
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph — “The Holdovers”
Mejor actriz de película de comedia o musical
- Emma Stone, “Poor Things”
- Margot Robbie, “Barbie”
- Natalie Portman, “May December”
- Fantasia Barrino, “The Color Purple”
- Alma Pöysti, “Fallen Leaves”
- Jennifer Lawrence, “No Hard Feelings”
Mejor actor de película de comedia o musical
- Nicolas Cage — “Dream Scenario”
- Timothée Chalamet — “Wonka”
- Matt Damon — “Air”
- Paul Giamatti — “The Holdovers”
- Joaquin Phoenix — “Beau Is Afraid”
- Jeffrey Wright — “American Fiction”
Mejor banda sonora de película
- Ludwig Göransson, “Oppenheimer”
- Robbie Robertson, “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- Mica Levi, “The Zone of Interest”
- Daniel Pemberton, “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”
- Jerskin Fendrix, “Poor Things”
- Joe Hisaishi, “The Boy and the Heron”
Mejor película de lengua extranjera
- “Anatomy of a Fall” (Francia)
- “The Zone of Interest” (Reino Unido)
- “Society of the Snow” (España)
- “Fallen Leaves” (Finlandia)
- “Past Lives” (Estados Unidos)
- “Io capitano” (Italia)
Mejor canción original de película
- “What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish and Finneas (de “Barbie”)
- “Dance the Night” by Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt (de “Barbie”)
- “Addicted to Romance” by Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa (de “She Came to Me”)
- “Road to Freedom” by Lenny Kravitz (from “Rustin”)
- “Peaches” by Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond and John Spiker (de “The Super Mario Bros. Movie”)
- “I’m Just Ken” by Andrew Wyatt and Mark Ronson (de “Barbie”)
Mejor película- Animación
- “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”
- “The Boy and the Heron”
- “Elemental”
- “The Super Mario Bros. Movie”
- “Wish”
- “Suzume”
Mejor guion
- Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, “Barbie”
- Tony McNamara, “Poor Things”
- Celine Song, “Past Lives”
- Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”
- Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese, “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, “Anatomy of a Fall”
Nuevas categorías
Mejor actuación en un ‘stand-up’ de comedia de televisión
- Amy Schumer por “Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact”
- Chris Rock por “Chris Rock: Selective Outrage”
- Ricky Gervais por “Ricky Gervais: Armageddon”
- Sarah Silverman por “Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love”
- Trevor Noah por “Trevor Noah: Where Was I”
- Wanda Sykes por “Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer”
Mejor logro cinematográfico y de taquilla
- “Barbie”
- “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3″
- “John Wick: Chapter 4″
- “Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1″
- “Oppenheimer”
- “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”
- “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour”
- “The Super Mario Bros. Movie”
¿Quiénes serán las y los presentadores?
A continuación, los presentadores de la ceremonia son los siguientes:
- Amanda Seyfried
- America Ferrera
- Andra Day
- Angela Bassett
- Annette Bening
- Ben Affleck
- Daniel Kaluuya
- Don Cheadle
- Dua Lipa
- Elizabeth Banks
- Florence Pugh
- Gabriel ‘Fluffy’ Iglesias
- George Lopez
- Gabriel Macht
- Hailee Steinfeld
- Hunter Schafer
- Issa Rae
- Jared Leto
- Jodie Foster
- Jon Batiste
- Jonathan Bailey
- Julia Garner
- Justin Hartley
- Kate Beckinsale
- Keri Russell
- Kevin Costner
- Mark Hamill
- Matt Damon
- Michelle Yeoh
- Naomi Watts
- Oprah Winfrey
- Orlando Bloom
- Patrick J. Adams
- Ray Romano
- Rose McIver
- Shameik Moore
- Simu Liu
- Utkarsh Ambudkar
- Will Ferrell