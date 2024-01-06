Está cerca de llegar la edición 81° de los Premios Globos de Oro 2024. La ceremonia será presentada por el actor y comediante Jo Koy, quien es conocido por sus especiales en Netflix y su participación en la película de comedia “Easter Sunday”. Asimismo, este año, la gala contará con novedades, incluyendo la introducción de dos categorías adicionales y un total de seis nominaciones por categoría.

El certamen está programada para este domingo 7 de enero a las 10:00 pm, y tendrá lugar en el Hotel Beverly Hilton de Los Ángeles.

¿Cuál es la lista completa de nominados para Globos de Oro 2024?

Esta es la lista completa de nominadas y nominados para los Globos de Oro 2024.

Mejor serie de drama

  • “1923″ (Paramount+)
  • “The Crown” (Netflix)
  • “The Diplomat” (Netflix)
  • “The Last of Us” (HBO)
  • “The Morning Show” (Apple TV+)
  • “Succession” (HBO)

Mejor actor- Serie de drama

  • Pedro Pascal — “The Last of Us”
  • Kieran Culkin — “Succession”
  • Jeremy Strong — “Succession”
  • Brian Cox — “Succession”
  • Gary Oldman — “Slow Horses”
  • Dominic West — “The Crown”

Mejor actriz- Serie de drama

  • Helen Mirren — “1923″
  • Bella Ramsey — “The Last of Us”
  • Keri Russell — “The Diplomat”
  • Sarah Snook — “Succession”
  • Imelda Staunton — “The Crown”
  • Emma Stone — “The Curse”

Mejor actor de reparto- Serie

  • Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”
  • James Marsden, “Jury Duty”
  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”
  • Billy Cruddup, “The Morning Show”
  • Alexander Skarsgård, “Succession”
  • Alan Ruck, “Succession”

Mejor actriz de reparto- Serie de TV

  • Meryl Streep, “Only Murders in the Building”
  • Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”
  • Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”
  • Christina Ricci, “Yellowjackets”
  • Abby Elliott, “The Bear”
  • J. Smith-Cameron, “Succession”

Mejor serie musical o de comedia

  • “The Bear” (FX)
  • “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)
  • “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)
  • “Jury Duty” (Amazon Freevee)
  • “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)
  • “Barry” (HBO)

Mejor actriz –De Serie de comedia o musical

  • Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”
  • Natasha Lyonne, “Poker Face”
  • Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”
  • Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
  • Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”
  • Elle Fanning, “The Great”

Mejor actor –De Serie de comedia o musical

  • Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”
  • Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”
  • Bill Hader, “Barry”
  • Jason Segel, “Shrinking”
  • Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”
  • Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Mejor serie de edición limitada

  • “Beef”
  • “Lessons in Chemistry”
  • “Daisy Jones & the Six”
  • “All the Light We Cannot See”
  • “Fellow Travelers”
  • “Fargo”

Mejor actriz- Serie de edición limitada

  • Brie Larson, “Lessons in Chemistry”
  • Ali Wong, “Beef”
  • Riley Keough, “Daisy Jones & the Six”
  • Elizabeth Olsen, “Love and Death”
  • Juno Temple, “Fargo”
  • Rachel Weisz, “Dead Ringers”

Mejor actor- Serie de edición limitada

  • Steven Yeun, “Beef”
  • Matt Bomer, “Fellow Travelers”
  • Sam Claflin, “Daisy Jones & the Six”
  • David Oyelowo, “Lawmen: Bass Reeves”
  • Jon Hamm, “Fargo”
  • Woody Harrelson, “White House Plumbers”

Nominaciones a películas y su elenco

Mejor película- Drama

  • “Oppenheimer” (Universal Pictures)
  • “Killers of the Flower Moon” (Apple Original Films/Paramount Pictures)
  • “Maestro” (Netflix)
  • “Past Lives” (A24)
  • “The Zone of Interest” (A24)
  • “Anatomy of a Fall” (Neon)

Mejor película- Comedia o musical

  • “Barbie” (Warner Bros.)
  • “Poor Things” (Searchlight Pictures)
  • “American Fiction” (MGM)
  • “The Holdovers” (Focus Features)
  • “May December” (Netflix)
  • “Air” (Amazon MGM Studios)

Mejor director

  • Bradley Cooper — “Maestro”
  • Greta Gerwig — “Barbie”
  • Yorgos Lanthimos — “Poor Things”
  • Christopher Nolan — “Oppenheimer”
  • Martin Scorsese — “Killers of the Flower Moon”
  • Celine Song — “Past Lives”

Mejor actor- Película drama

  • Bradley Cooper — “Maestro”
  • Cillian Murphy — “Oppenheimer”
  • Leonardo DiCaprio — “Killers of the Flower Moon”
  • Colman Domingo — “Rustin”
  • Andrew Scott — “All of Us Strangers”
  • Barry Keoghan — “Saltburn”

Mejor actriz- Película drama

  • Lily Gladstone — “Killers of the Flower Moon”
  • Carey Mulligan – “Maestro”
  • Sandra Hüller – “Anatomy of a Fall”
  • Annette Bening — “Nyad”
  • Greta Lee — “Past Lives”
  • Cailee Spaeny — “Priscilla”

Mejor actor de reparto- Película drama

  • Willem Dafoe — “Poor Things”
  • Robert DeNiro — “Killers of the Flower Moon”
  • Robert Downey Jr. — “Oppenheimer”
  • Ryan Gosling — “Barbie”
  • Charles Melton — “May December”
  • Mark Ruffalo — “Poor Things”

Mejor actriz de reparto- Película drama

  • Emily Blunt — “Oppenheimer”
  • Danielle Brooks — “The Color Purple”
  • Jodie Foster — “Nyad”
  • Julianne Moore — “May December”
  • Rosamund Pike — “Saltburn”
  • Da’Vine Joy Randolph — “The Holdovers”

Mejor actriz de película de comedia o musical

  • Emma Stone, “Poor Things”
  • Margot Robbie, “Barbie”
  • Natalie Portman, “May December”
  • Fantasia Barrino, “The Color Purple”
  • Alma Pöysti, “Fallen Leaves”
  • Jennifer Lawrence, “No Hard Feelings”

Mejor actor de película de comedia o musical

  • Nicolas Cage — “Dream Scenario”
  • Timothée Chalamet — “Wonka”
  • Matt Damon — “Air”
  • Paul Giamatti — “The Holdovers”
  • Joaquin Phoenix — “Beau Is Afraid”
  • Jeffrey Wright — “American Fiction”

Mejor banda sonora de película

  • Ludwig Göransson, “Oppenheimer”
  • Robbie Robertson, “Killers of the Flower Moon”
  • Mica Levi, “The Zone of Interest”
  • Daniel Pemberton, “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”
  • Jerskin Fendrix, “Poor Things”
  • Joe Hisaishi, “The Boy and the Heron”

Mejor película de lengua extranjera

  • “Anatomy of a Fall” (Francia)
  • “The Zone of Interest” (Reino Unido)
  • “Society of the Snow” (España)
  • “Fallen Leaves” (Finlandia)
  • “Past Lives” (Estados Unidos)
  • “Io capitano” (Italia)

Mejor canción original de película

  • “What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish and Finneas (de “Barbie”)
  • “Dance the Night” by Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt (de “Barbie”)
  • “Addicted to Romance” by Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa (de “She Came to Me”)
  • “Road to Freedom” by Lenny Kravitz (from “Rustin”)
  • “Peaches” by Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond and John Spiker (de “The Super Mario Bros. Movie”)
  • “I’m Just Ken” by Andrew Wyatt and Mark Ronson (de “Barbie”)

Mejor película- Animación

  • “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”
  • “The Boy and the Heron”
  • “Elemental”
  • “The Super Mario Bros. Movie”
  • “Wish”
  • “Suzume”

Mejor guion

  • Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, “Barbie”
  • Tony McNamara, “Poor Things”
  • Celine Song, “Past Lives”
  • Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”
  • Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese, “Killers of the Flower Moon”
  • Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, “Anatomy of a Fall”

Nuevas categorías

Mejor actuación en un ‘stand-up’ de comedia de televisión

  • Amy Schumer por “Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact”
  • Chris Rock por “Chris Rock: Selective Outrage”
  • Ricky Gervais por “Ricky Gervais: Armageddon”
  • Sarah Silverman por “Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love”
  • Trevor Noah por “Trevor Noah: Where Was I”
  • Wanda Sykes por “Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer”

Mejor logro cinematográfico y de taquilla

  • “Barbie”
  • “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3″
  • “John Wick: Chapter 4″
  • “Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1″
  • “Oppenheimer”
  • “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”
  • “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour”
  • “The Super Mario Bros. Movie”

¿Quiénes serán las y los presentadores?

A continuación, los presentadores de la ceremonia son los siguientes:

  • Amanda Seyfried
  • America Ferrera
  • Andra Day
  • Angela Bassett
  • Annette Bening
  • Ben Affleck
  • Daniel Kaluuya
  • Don Cheadle
  • Dua Lipa
  • Elizabeth Banks
  • Florence Pugh
  • Gabriel ‘Fluffy’ Iglesias
  • George Lopez
  • Gabriel Macht
  • Hailee Steinfeld
  • Hunter Schafer
  • Issa Rae
  • Jared Leto
  • Jodie Foster
  • Jon Batiste
  • Jonathan Bailey
  • Julia Garner
  • Justin Hartley
  • Kate Beckinsale
  • Keri Russell
  • Kevin Costner
  • Mark Hamill
  • Matt Damon
  • Michelle Yeoh
  • Naomi Watts
  • Oprah Winfrey
  • Orlando Bloom
  • Patrick J. Adams
  • Ray Romano
  • Rose McIver
  • Shameik Moore
  • Simu Liu
  • Utkarsh Ambudkar
  • Will Ferrell