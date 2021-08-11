Justin Bieber y Megan Thee Stallion se alzaron como los favoritos entre la lista de nominados a la edición 2021 de los MTV Video Music Awards, premiación que tendrá lugar el próximo 12 de septiembre.
Bieber se quedó con siete postulaciones, en tanto que Megan brilló con seis. Por sumado, Billie Eilish, BTS, Doja Cat, Drake, Giveon, Lil Nas X y Olivia Rodrigo alcanzaron cinco.
Los MTV VMAs retornarán a un recinto cerrado tras la versión al aire libre que se hizo en Nueva York en 2020. Por eso en esa ocasión, será en vivo y en directo desde el Barclays Center en Brooklyn, donde la premiación ya se había realizado en 2012.
Los fanáticos ya pueden votar por sus favoritos en 14 categorías neutrales al género, que incluyen Video del año, Artista del año, Mejor colaboración y más, por medio del sitio web de MTV hasta el viernes 3 de septiembre.
¿Quiénes son los nominados a las categorías más importantes de MTV Video Music Award 2021?
Video del Año
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – "WAP" – Atlantic Records
DJ Khaled ft. Drake – "POPSTAR" (Starring Justin Bieber) – OVO / We The Best / Epic Records
Doja Cat ft. SZA – "Kiss Me More" – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
Ed Sheeran – "Bad Habits" – Atlantic Records
Lil Nas X – "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)" – Columbia Records
The Weeknd – "Save Your Tears" – XO / Republic Records
Artista del Año
Ariana Grande – Republic Records
Doja Cat – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
Justin Bieber – Def Jam
Megan Thee Stallion – 300 Entertainment
Olivia Rodrigo – Geffen Records
Taylor Swift – Republic Records
Canción del Año
24kGoldn ft. iann dior – "Mood" – RECORDS LLC / Columbia Records
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – "Leave The Door Open" – Aftermath Entertainment / Atlantic Records
BTS – "Dynamite" – BIGHIT MUSIC
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – "WAP" – Atlantic Records
Dua Lipa – "Levitating" – Warner Records
Olivia Rodrigo – "drivers license" – Geffen Records
Mejor Nuevo Artista
24kGoldn – RECORDS LLC / Columbia Records
Giveon – Epic Records / Not So Fast
The Kid LAROI – Columbia Records
Olivia Rodrigo – Geffen Records
Polo G – Columbia Records
Saweetie – Warner Records
Mejor Colaboración
24kGoldn ft. iann dior – "Mood" – RECORDS LLC / Columbia Records
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – "WAP" – Atlantic Records
Doja Cat ft. SZA – "Kiss Me More" – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
Drake ft. Lil Durk – "Laugh Now Cry Later" – OVO / Republic Records
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon – "Peaches" – Def Jam
Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa – "Prisoner" – RCA Records
Mejor Pop
Ariana Grande – "positions" – Republic Records
Billie Eilish – "Therefore I Am" – Darkroom / Interscope Records
BTS – "Butter" – BIGHIT MUSIC
Harry Styles – "Treat People With Kindness" – Columbia Records
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon – "Peaches" – Def Jam
Olivia Rodrigo – "good 4 u" – Geffen Records
Shawn Mendes – "Wonder" – Island Records
Taylor Swift – "willow" – Republic Records
Mejor Hip Hop
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – "WAP" – Atlantic Records
Drake ft. Lil Durk – "Laugh Now Cry Later" – OVO / Republic Records
Lil Baby ft. Megan Thee Stallion – "On Me (remix)" – Quality Control / Motown
Moneybagg Yo – "Said Sum" – N-Less Entertainment / Interscope Records
Polo G – "RAPSTAR" – Columbia Records
Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A. – "FRANCHISE" – Cactus Jack / Epic Records
Mejor Rock
Evanescence – "Use My Voice" – BMG
Foo Fighters – "Shame Shame" – Roswell Records / RCA Records
John Mayer – "Last Train Home" – Columbia Records
The Killers – "My Own Soul's Warning" – Island
Kings Of Leon – "The Bandit" – RCA Records
Lenny Kravitz – "Raise Vibration" – Roxie Records / BMG
Mejor Alternativo
Bleachers – "Stop Making This Hurt" – RCA Records
Glass Animals – "Heat Waves" – Republic Records
Imagine Dragons – "Follow You" – KIDinaKORNER / Interscope Records
Machine Gun Kelly ft. blackbear – "my ex's best friend" – Bad Boy / Interscope Records
twenty one pilots – "Shy Away" – Fueled By Ramen
WILLOW ft. Travis Barker – "t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l" – MSFTSMusic / Roc Nation
Mejor Latino
Bad Bunny x Jhay Cortez – "Dákiti" – The Orchard
Billie Eilish & ROSALÍA – "Lo Vas A Olvidar" – Darkroom / Interscope Records
Black Eyed Peas and Shakira – "GIRL LIKE ME" – Epic Records
Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, Tainy – "UN DIA (ONE DAY)" – Universal Music Latino / NEON16
Karol G – "Bichota" – Universal Music Latino
Maluma – "Hawái" – Sony Music US Latin