Se acaba una era: ¡¡¡Anuncian el fin de "Keeping up with the Kardashians"!!!

No estamos soñando, es verdad: El fin de una era ha llegado. Este martes Kim Kardashian anunció a través de sus redes sociales el fin de "Keeping Up With The Kardashians".

El reality show, que muestra la polémica vida de familia liderada por Kris Jenner, culminará con una última temporada que se estrenará a comienzos del próximo año.

Mediante un extenso comunicado publicado en su cuenta de Instagram, Kim Kardashian comenzó diciendo: "A nuestros increíbles fans, con gran pesar hemos tomado la difícil decisión como familia de despedirnos de 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians'".

“Después de lo que serán 14 años, 20 temporadas y cientos de spin-off, estamos más que agradecidos con todos ustedes que nos han observado durante todos estos años, a través de los buenos tiempos, los malos tiempos, la felicidad, las lágrimas y las muchas relaciones e hijos”, expresó.

La socialité aseguró que "sin 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians', no estaría donde estoy hoy". Y manifestó que "estoy muy agradecida con todos los que me han observado y apoyado a mí y a mi familia durante estos últimos 14 años increíbles. Este programa nos hizo quienes somos y estaré siempre en deuda con todos los que desempeñaron un papel en la configuración de nuestras carreras y cambiaron nuestras vidas para siempre".

El programa se estrenó en 2007 tras la viralización de un video sexual de Kardashian junto al rapero Ray J, lo que provocó que acrecentara la fama de la actual esposa del cantante Kany West. Con esto, sus hermanas Khloe y Kourtney también fueron protagonistas, junto a Bruce Jenner, quien atraveso todo su proceso de transición a Caitlyn Jenner en el reality show.