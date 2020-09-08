Se acaba una era: ¡¡¡Anuncian el fin de "Keeping up with the Kardashians"!!!
Mediante un emotivo mensaje, Kim confirmó el fin del reality familiar.
No estamos soñando, es verdad: El fin de una era ha llegado. Este martes Kim Kardashian anunció a través de sus redes sociales el fin de "Keeping Up With The Kardashians".
El reality show, que muestra la polémica vida de familia liderada por Kris Jenner, culminará con una última temporada que se estrenará a comienzos del próximo año.
Mediante un extenso comunicado publicado en su cuenta de Instagram, Kim Kardashian comenzó diciendo: "A nuestros increíbles fans, con gran pesar hemos tomado la difícil decisión como familia de despedirnos de 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians'".
“Después de lo que serán 14 años, 20 temporadas y cientos de spin-off, estamos más que agradecidos con todos ustedes que nos han observado durante todos estos años, a través de los buenos tiempos, los malos tiempos, la felicidad, las lágrimas y las muchas relaciones e hijos”, expresó.
La socialité aseguró que "sin 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians', no estaría donde estoy hoy". Y manifestó que "estoy muy agradecida con todos los que me han observado y apoyado a mí y a mi familia durante estos últimos 14 años increíbles. Este programa nos hizo quienes somos y estaré siempre en deuda con todos los que desempeñaron un papel en la configuración de nuestras carreras y cambiaron nuestras vidas para siempre".
To our amazing fans - It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians. After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way. Thank you to the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience and, most importantly, a very special thank you to Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray, who’ve spent countless hours documenting our lives. Our last season will air early next year in 2021. Without Keeping Up with The Kardashians, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years. This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever. With Love and Gratitude, Kim
El programa se estrenó en 2007 tras la viralización de un video sexual de Kardashian junto al rapero Ray J, lo que provocó que acrecentara la fama de la actual esposa del cantante Kany West. Con esto, sus hermanas Khloe y Kourtney también fueron protagonistas, junto a Bruce Jenner, quien atraveso todo su proceso de transición a Caitlyn Jenner en el reality show.
