Gerard Way, voz de My Chemical Romance, libera canciones inéditas para pasar la cuarentena
El cantante se cuadró con sus fanáticos que están evitando propagar el Covid-19 y publicó cuatro temas nuevos.
El avance del coronavirus en el mundo entero ha obligado a los músicos a cancelar sus giras hasta nuevo aviso. Es por ello que muchos buscan la forma de mantenerse en contacto con sus fans, ya sea con conciertos en redes sociales o material nuevo.
Gerard Way, vocalista de la reunida My Chemical Romance, anunció a través de su cuenta de Instagram a liberación de cuatro canciones inéditas. El artista regaló el material para que los amantes de su música puedan disfrutar durante las cuarentenas.
"Con toda esta incertidumbre, solo quería comenzar a subir algunas cosas inéditas. Solo para que la gente pueda verlo y tener algo que escuchar. Simplemente tenía ganas de compartir. Creo que tengo un montón de estas cosas, ya que Doug y yo hemos estado grabando pequeños fragmentos aquí y allá a lo largo de los años", explicó.
Hey all, with all this uncertainty I just wanted to start uploading some unreleased stuff. Just so people can check it out and have something to listen to. Just felt like sharing. I think I have a bunch of this stuff, as Doug and I have been recording little bits here and there over the years. Some of these, like Phoning It In, were things that I planned on releasing as singles, and I may still do that at some point when I finish them, but I figured why not. It feels good to share. Who knows if some of this stuff would have ever come out? Oh yeah, the music is on my soundcloud, which I haven’t really used in ages. The link is in my linktree, along with a link to the Covid-19 Response Fund. In case you are wondering, this is a picture of my vocal cords, from when I went to see the ear/nose/throat doc before embarking on this my chem journey, to make sure everything was in order. He said, “It’s a little red, but looking good”. I’m calling all of this stuff Distraction Or Despair, since that seems to be the two things I keep shifting between. Probably a lot of other people too. But I think only some of the tracks are tied to an “album” of that name. I’m just winging it, keeping it casual. May add some notes to the tracks. Hope everyone is safe and healthy. Rock on.
"Algunos de estos, como Phoning It In, fueron cosas que planeé lanzar como singles, y aún puedo hacerlo en algún momento cuando los termine, pero pensé por qué no. Se siente bien compartir. ¿Quién sabe si alguna de estas cosas hubiera salido alguna vez? Oh sí, la música está en mi nube de sonido, que realmente no he usado en mucho tiempo", agregó.
Además, el acceso al link de descarga de las canciones cuenta con un botón para aportar a un fondo que lucha para frenar el avance del Covid-19. Para más información haz click aquí.
Escucha el nuevo material liberado por Way:
