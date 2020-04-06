futbol mas deportes gamer tiempolibre tendencias
Gerard Way liberó material inédito para sus fanáticos en cuarentena

Gerard Way, voz de My Chemical Romance, libera canciones inéditas para pasar la cuarentena

El cantante se cuadró con sus fanáticos que están evitando propagar el Covid-19 y publicó cuatro temas nuevos.

Juan Pablo Viluñir

Gerard Way liberó material inédito para sus fanáticos en cuarentena (Foto: Getty Images)

El avance del coronavirus en el mundo entero ha obligado a los músicos a cancelar sus giras hasta nuevo aviso. Es por ello que muchos buscan la forma de mantenerse en contacto con sus fans, ya sea con conciertos en redes sociales o material nuevo.

 

Gerard Way, vocalista de la reunida My Chemical Romance, anunció a través de su cuenta de Instagram a liberación de cuatro canciones inéditas. El artista regaló el material para que los amantes de su música puedan disfrutar durante las cuarentenas.

"Con toda esta incertidumbre, solo quería comenzar a subir algunas cosas inéditas. Solo para que la gente pueda verlo y tener algo que escuchar. Simplemente tenía ganas de compartir. Creo que tengo un montón de estas cosas, ya que Doug y yo hemos estado grabando pequeños fragmentos aquí y allá a lo largo de los años", explicó.

"Algunos de estos, como Phoning It In, fueron cosas que planeé lanzar como singles, y aún puedo hacerlo en algún momento cuando los termine, pero pensé por qué no. Se siente bien compartir. ¿Quién sabe si alguna de estas cosas hubiera salido alguna vez? Oh sí, la música está en mi nube de sonido, que realmente no he usado en mucho tiempo", agregó.

Además, el acceso al link de descarga de las canciones cuenta con un botón para aportar a un fondo que lucha para frenar el avance del Covid-19. Para más información haz click aquí.

Escucha el nuevo material liberado por Way:

