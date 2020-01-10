El mundo de la música lamenta la pérdida de Neil Peart

La tarde de este viernes se conoció la noticia sobre el fallecimiento del icónico baterista de Rush, Neil Peart. Por lo mismo, múltiples personalidades del mundo de la música han hecho publicaciones en sus redes sociales, lamentando el suceso y enviando sus condolencias a su familia y a sus compañeros de banda.

Estos son algunos de los mensajes publicados en las últimas horas, a propósito de la partida del virtuoso baterista:

The greatest of all time. RIP Neil Peart. I’m going to go raise a glass and then air-drum the shit out of Tom Sawyer. https://t.co/pL3xL4PUa0 — Scott Ian (@Scott_Ian) January 10, 2020

R.I.P. To the drum legend/ lyricist extraordinaire known as Neal Peart!!!! Another rock icon/legend gone much too soon!!! Now he’s in the arms of his wife and daughter again!!!! Godspeed...������ pic.twitter.com/Ai5w8nCLcH — John Corabi (@Crablegs59) January 10, 2020

So much love and respect for Neil Peart. From his incredible playing, to his wonderful lyrics, for all the personal loss he had overcome, for being embarrassed by the trappings of fame, for his wit and humility and being a part of one of the greatest bands ever. Thank you so much https://t.co/OsMhfo4Y2B — Sacred Reich (@SacredReich) January 10, 2020

It is unbelievably sad to hear that my favorite drummer of all time, Neil Peart, has left us. Very hard to find words to properly express the level of inspiration & influence he had on so so many musicians. He will forever remain at the top of my list. Farewell to a true king. pic.twitter.com/A9QkSWg2f9 — King Diamond (@kingdiamond) January 10, 2020

So sad to hear about Neil Peart passing. My deepest condolences to his family, friends and fans. #NeilPeart pic.twitter.com/B8tM4ZcIQQ — Tommy Thayer (@tommy_thayer) January 10, 2020

My prayers and condolences to the Peart Family, Fans and Friends. Neil was a kind soul. R.I.P....... Rush Drummer Neil Peart Dead at 67 - Rolling Stone https://t.co/icYz6fnXfE — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) January 10, 2020

My hero just died.

Neil Peart is no longer with us. He´s always been there, I quote him daily, I listen to him all the time and I think "What would Neil write" often. A true inspiration and someone I´ve looked up to like no other. Farewell my king.#rush #neilpeart — Mikael Stanne (@MiklStne) January 10, 2020

Really sorry to hear about Neil Peart’s passing. He was an amazing drummer and made a huge ccontribution to Rock music. All my best to Alex and Geddy. — Tom Hamilton (@THaerosmith) January 10, 2020

Absolutely Horrible News. Neal Peart has died after fighting brain cancer for years. His later life was filled with so much family tragedy. So, so sad. I’m just shocked. pic.twitter.com/EM4Ea1quaY — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) January 10, 2020

Long Live Neil Peart - a quick video from behinds Neil’s kit- watch, feel and repeat pic.twitter.com/U2z9TLyfcg — Stephen Perkins (@stephenperkins) January 10, 2020

There are drummers and then there is Neil Peart. I believe for most of us he was the “one”. I would Rush ( no pun) home from school to play Natural science , subdivisions and numerous other tracks. His playing helped shape the drummer I am today. RIP professor .I��Neil Peart — Charlie Benante (@skisum) January 10, 2020

One of my favorite days ever doing TV at VH1 Classic back in 2006. Spent the day doing an hour interview w/Neil Peart @rushtheband . Hope someone finds it & reposts online. 1 of the nicest most grounded people I ever met. #RIPNealPeart . Photo Billy Tompkins pic.twitter.com/jMinndUYgk — Eddie Trunk (@EddieTrunk) January 10, 2020

I just heard about Neil Peart passing. I feel real bad about this - he was way too young. Neil was one of the great drummers and he’ll be missed. Love & mercy to Neil’s family.

– Brian pic.twitter.com/T5qjECWX1W — Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) January 10, 2020

At the end of a crazy @rockhall night in 2013 where @rushtheband & @PublicEnemyFTP were inducted. It was just myself & Neil PEart alone talkin & laughing low in relief the long night was over-a small table backstage sharing a unique moment without much word. Rest in Beats my man — Chuck D (@MrChuckD) January 10, 2020

Sad to hear of Neil Peart passing. RIP. pic.twitter.com/2iMWJq1uoo — Geezer Butler (@geezerbutler) January 10, 2020

What an incredibly sad moment. Neil, Geddy & Alex changed my life as a young aspiring musician. Condolences to the family and @rushtheband organization. https://t.co/FX6QtE8k4c — David Ellefson (@ellefsondavid) January 10, 2020

Neil Peart.

(Stunned silence) — Vernon Reid (@vurnt22) January 10, 2020

The master will be missed - Neil Peart RIP #RushForever pic.twitter.com/o4Y6chFiB3 — Jack Black (@jackblack) January 10, 2020

Such a loss, one of my favorite musicians of all time. His influence and music will live on through anyone who picks up an instrument #neilpeart https://t.co/HnNap8WXvo — Taylor Momsen (@taylormomsen) January 10, 2020