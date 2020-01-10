futbol mas deportes gamer tiempolibre tendencias
El adiós de los músicos a Neil Peart

El mundo de la música lamenta la pérdida de Neil Peart

Múltiples músicos se han volcado a las redes sociales para enviar sus condolencias a su banda y familia.

escrito por
Sebastian Medina

La tarde de este viernes se conoció la noticia sobre el fallecimiento del icónico baterista de Rush, Neil Peart. Por lo mismo, múltiples personalidades del mundo de la música han hecho publicaciones en sus redes sociales, lamentando el suceso y enviando sus condolencias a su familia y a sus compañeros de banda.

Estos son algunos de los mensajes publicados en las últimas horas, a propósito de la partida del virtuoso baterista:

