Ariana Grande y Justin Bieber crearon un romántico video desde sus respectivos confinamientos.

Tiempo Libre MÚSICA

Ariana Grande y Justin Bieber lanzan clip para "Stuck With You" junto a sus parejas desde su cuarentena

Los cantantes bailan y hablan de cómo están pasando el aislamiento social en su nueva canción.

Sebastian Medina

Ariana Grande y Justin Bieber crearon un romántico video desde sus respectivos confinamientos.

Ariana Grande y Justin Bieber crearon un romántico video desde sus respectivos confinamientos.

Ariana Grande y Justin Bieber acaban de lanzar "Stuck With You", canción para la que crearon un video remoto, desde sus respectivas cuarentenas, junto a sus parejas. Y, justamente de eso habla la canción el amor en tiempos de aislamiento social. 

 

Así, el video está registrado de manera remota y combina intervenciones de ambos artistas con imágenes de sus fanáticos y también otras celebridades como Jayden Smith, Gwyneth Paltrow, Kendall y Kylie Jenner.

Grande y Bieber habían alertado sobre la llegada de este sencillo, liberando adelantos instrumentales en sus redes sociales con lo que lograron elevar la ansiedad de sus seguidores, quienes convirtieron el nombre del tema en uno de los temas más comentados en las plataformas sociales.

En el trabajo audiovisual, Justin aparece su esposa Hailey Bieber, mientras que Ariana figura junto al exitoso agente inmobiliario, Dalton Gomez, y el video prácticamente ha servido para confirmar su relación amorosa.

Por otro lado, la canción tiene fines benéficos, ya que lo que se recaude en torno a ella irá en apoyo a First Responders Children’s Foundation, la que financia ayudas y becas para los hijos de los profesionales de salud, emergencias y seguridad que trabajan durante esta pandemia global.

Revisa el clip de "Stuck With You" a continuación:

 

Ya votaron 28968 personas

