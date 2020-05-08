Ariana Grande y Justin Bieber lanzan clip para "Stuck With You" junto a sus parejas desde su cuarentena
Los cantantes bailan y hablan de cómo están pasando el aislamiento social en su nueva canción.
Ariana Grande y Justin Bieber acaban de lanzar "Stuck With You", canción para la que crearon un video remoto, desde sus respectivas cuarentenas, junto a sus parejas. Y, justamente de eso habla la canción el amor en tiempos de aislamiento social.
Así, el video está registrado de manera remota y combina intervenciones de ambos artistas con imágenes de sus fanáticos y también otras celebridades como Jayden Smith, Gwyneth Paltrow, Kendall y Kylie Jenner.
Grande y Bieber habían alertado sobre la llegada de este sencillo, liberando adelantos instrumentales en sus redes sociales con lo que lograron elevar la ansiedad de sus seguidores, quienes convirtieron el nombre del tema en uno de los temas más comentados en las plataformas sociales.
tonight ! #stuckwithu �� i can’t fully articulate ……… howwwww happy i am that we waited this long to do this (the duet thing). this moment really means so much more than it ever could have if it had happened any other way or if it had been any other song. being able to lend our voices to this project and collaborating on this has been so fulfilling and i really just love this song so much. grateful to be doing this with my friend and also just wanted to express an enormous thank u to all of the brilliant creatives who worked on this song @freddywexler @gianstone @iamwhitphillips @skylerstonestreet �� as well as Universal and all of our streaming partners for waiving their fees and really stepping up in support of this greater cause @1strcf ��, and of course scooter and allison for working so hard to put it all together. my heart is seriously so full. we’re so close and i cant wait for u all to hear #stuckwithu in a few hours ! love u
En el trabajo audiovisual, Justin aparece su esposa Hailey Bieber, mientras que Ariana figura junto al exitoso agente inmobiliario, Dalton Gomez, y el video prácticamente ha servido para confirmar su relación amorosa.
Por otro lado, la canción tiene fines benéficos, ya que lo que se recaude en torno a ella irá en apoyo a First Responders Children’s Foundation, la que financia ayudas y becas para los hijos de los profesionales de salud, emergencias y seguridad que trabajan durante esta pandemia global.
Revisa el clip de "Stuck With You" a continuación:
