El mercado de videojuegos no se ha detenido durante la pandemia, entregando periódicamente nuevos títulos para disfrutar en las diversas consolas disponibles. Puedes revisar los estrenos restantes del 2021 en la siguiente lista.
Estrenos 2021:
Agosto:
Para las últimas semanas de agosto están previstos los siguientes estrenos:
Tetris Effect: Connected (PC, PS4) - 18 de agosto
Monster Train (Switch) - 19 de agosto
Recompile (PC) - 19 de agosto
RiMS Racing (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, XSX) - 19 de agosto
Twelve Minutes (PC, Xbox One) - 19 de agosto
Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut (PS4, PS5) - 20 de agosto
Hoa (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, XSX) - 21 de agosto
Aliens: Fireteam Elite (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, XSX) - 24 de agosto
King's Bounty 2 (PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One) - 24 de agosto
Lone Echo 2 (Oculus) - 24 de agosto
Murder Mystery Machine (PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One) - 25 de agosto
Psychonauts 2 (PC, PS4, Xbox One, XSX) - 25 de agosto
Baldo (PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One, Apple Arcade) - 27 de agosto
No More Heroes 3 (Switch) - 27 de agosto
The Big Con (PC, Xbos One, XSX) - 31 de agosto
Crown Trick (PS4, Xbox One) - 31 de agosto
Rustler (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, XSX) - 31 de agosto
Soup Pot (PC, Xbox One, XSX) - 31 de agosto
Septiembre:
Lake (PC, Xbox Series X/S) - 1 de septiembre
Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous (PC) - 2 de septiembre
Surgeon Simulator 2 (Xbox One, XSX) - 2 de septiembre
WRC 10 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - 2 de septiembre
The Medium (PS5) - 3 de septiembre
NIS Classics Vol. 1: Phantom Brave y Soul Nomad (Switch) - 3 de septiembre
Sonic Colors Ultimate (PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One) - 7 de septiembre
The Artful Escape (PC, iOS, Xbox) - 9 de septiembre
Life Is Strange: True Colors (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, XSX) - 10 de septiembre
Lost in Random (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, XSX) - 10 de septiembre
NBA 2K22 (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, XSX) - 10 de septiembre
Port Royale 4 (PS5, XSX) - 10 de septiembre
Tales of Arise (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, XSX) - 10 de septiembre
Wario Ware: Get It Together! (Switch) - 10 de septiembre
Deathloop (PC, PS5) - 14 de septiembre
SkateBIRD (PC, Switch, Xbox One) - 16 de septiembre
Aragami 2 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, XSX) - 17 de septiembre
Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom - Prince's Edition (Switch) - 17 de septiembre
Tails of Iron (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, XSX) - 17 de septiembre
Kena: Bridge of Spirits (PC, PS4, PS5) - 21 de septiembre
Diablo II Resurrected (PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One) - 23 de septiembre
Sable (PC, Xbox) - 23 de septiembre
Death Stranding: Director's Cut (PS5) - 24 de septiembre
Lost Judgment (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - 24 de septiembre
Ghostrunner (PS5, XSX) - 28 de septiembre
New World (PC) - 28 de septiembre
Astria Ascending (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, XSX) - 30 de septiembre
Hot Wheels Unleashed (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, XSX) - 30 de septiembre
Life is Strange Remastered (PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One, Stadia) - 30 de septiembre
Octubre:
FIFA 22 (PC, PS4, PS5, Stadia, Switch, Xbox One, XSX) - 1/5 de octubre
Phoenix Point: Behemoth Edition (PS4, Xbox One) - 1 de octubre
Far Cry 6 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, XSX, Stadia) - 7 de octubre
Metroid Dread (Switch) - 8 de octubre
Back 4 Blood (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - 12 de octubre
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Hinokami Chronicles (PC, PS4, PS5, XOne) - 15 de octubre
Battlefield 2042 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One y XSX) - 22 de octubre
The Caligula Effect 2 (PS4, Switch) - 22 de octubre
The Dark Pictures Anthology: House Of Ashes (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, XSX) - 22 de octubre
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, XSX) - 22 de octubre
Solar Ash (PC, PS4, PS5) - 26 de octubre
Age of Empires 4 (PC) - 28 de octubre
Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, XSX) - 28 de octubre
Riders Republic (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Stadia) - 28 de octubre
Super Robot Wars 30 (PC) - 28 de octubre
Mario Party Superstars (Switch) - 29 de octubre