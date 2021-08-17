La industria de videojuegos no ha detenido su producción durante tiempo de pandemia.

El mercado de videojuegos no se ha detenido durante la pandemia, entregando periódicamente nuevos títulos para disfrutar en las diversas consolas disponibles. Puedes revisar los estrenos restantes del 2021 en la siguiente lista.



Estrenos 2021:



Agosto:



Para las últimas semanas de agosto están previstos los siguientes estrenos:



Tetris Effect: Connected (PC, PS4) - 18 de agosto

Monster Train (Switch) - 19 de agosto

Recompile (PC) - 19 de agosto

RiMS Racing (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, XSX) - 19 de agosto

Twelve Minutes (PC, Xbox One) - 19 de agosto

Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut (PS4, PS5) - 20 de agosto

Hoa (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, XSX) - 21 de agosto



Aliens: Fireteam Elite (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, XSX) - 24 de agosto

King's Bounty 2 (PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One) - 24 de agosto

Lone Echo 2 (Oculus) - 24 de agosto

Murder Mystery Machine (PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One) - 25 de agosto

Psychonauts 2 (PC, PS4, Xbox One, XSX) - 25 de agosto

Baldo (PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One, Apple Arcade) - 27 de agosto

No More Heroes 3 (Switch) - 27 de agosto



The Big Con (PC, Xbos One, XSX) - 31 de agosto

Crown Trick (PS4, Xbox One) - 31 de agosto

Rustler (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, XSX) - 31 de agosto

Soup Pot (PC, Xbox One, XSX) - 31 de agosto



Septiembre:



Lake (PC, Xbox Series X/S) - 1 de septiembre

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous (PC) - 2 de septiembre

Surgeon Simulator 2 (Xbox One, XSX) - 2 de septiembre

WRC 10 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - 2 de septiembre

The Medium (PS5) - 3 de septiembre

NIS Classics Vol. 1: Phantom Brave y Soul Nomad (Switch) - 3 de septiembre



Sonic Colors Ultimate (PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One) - 7 de septiembre

The Artful Escape (PC, iOS, Xbox) - 9 de septiembre

Life Is Strange: True Colors (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, XSX) - 10 de septiembre

Lost in Random (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, XSX) - 10 de septiembre

NBA 2K22 (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, XSX) - 10 de septiembre

Port Royale 4 (PS5, XSX) - 10 de septiembre

Tales of Arise (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, XSX) - 10 de septiembre

Wario Ware: Get It Together! (Switch) - 10 de septiembre



Deathloop (PC, PS5) - 14 de septiembre

SkateBIRD (PC, Switch, Xbox One) - 16 de septiembre

Aragami 2 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, XSX) - 17 de septiembre

Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom - Prince's Edition (Switch) - 17 de septiembre

Tails of Iron (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, XSX) - 17 de septiembre

Kena: Bridge of Spirits (PC, PS4, PS5) - 21 de septiembre



Diablo II Resurrected (PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One) - 23 de septiembre

Sable (PC, Xbox) - 23 de septiembre

Death Stranding: Director's Cut (PS5) - 24 de septiembre

Lost Judgment (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - 24 de septiembre



Ghostrunner (PS5, XSX) - 28 de septiembre

New World (PC) - 28 de septiembre

Astria Ascending (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, XSX) - 30 de septiembre

Hot Wheels Unleashed (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, XSX) - 30 de septiembre

Life is Strange Remastered (PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One, Stadia) - 30 de septiembre



Octubre:



FIFA 22 (PC, PS4, PS5, Stadia, Switch, Xbox One, XSX) - 1/5 de octubre

Phoenix Point: Behemoth Edition (PS4, Xbox One) - 1 de octubre

Far Cry 6 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, XSX, Stadia) - 7 de octubre

Metroid Dread (Switch) - 8 de octubre



Back 4 Blood (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - 12 de octubre

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Hinokami Chronicles (PC, PS4, PS5, XOne) - 15 de octubre

Battlefield 2042 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One y XSX) - 22 de octubre

The Caligula Effect 2 (PS4, Switch) - 22 de octubre

The Dark Pictures Anthology: House Of Ashes (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, XSX) - 22 de octubre

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, XSX) - 22 de octubre



Solar Ash (PC, PS4, PS5) - 26 de octubre

Age of Empires 4 (PC) - 28 de octubre

Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, XSX) - 28 de octubre

Riders Republic (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Stadia) - 28 de octubre

Super Robot Wars 30 (PC) - 28 de octubre

Mario Party Superstars (Switch) - 29 de octubre

