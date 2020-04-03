Películas, series y documentales: HBO libera más de 500 horas de programación de manera gratuita

Las cuarentenas en todo el mundo han hecho que cientos de personas se queden frente a sus pantallas viendo maratones de series o películas. Ante esto, en HBO reaccionaron rápido y dieron un tremendo regalo a sus seguidores.

Desde este viernes y por tiempo indefinido, la cadena liberará más de 500 horas de contenido para todos los que se encuentran en sus casas en aislamiento. Bajo el slogan de "Quédate en tu casa", buscan hacer más agradable el encierro de estas semanas.

Con series como "Ballers", "The Sopranos" o "The Wire" hasta películas como "Happy Feet Two", "The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part" y "Pokémon: Detective Pikachu", HBO permitirá el acceso sin suscripción a todo su contenido.

My bosses want me to tell you these series will be available to stream on HBO NOW and HBO GO for free starting tomorrow:@BallersHBO

Barry@SiliconHBO

Six Feet Under

The Sopranos

Succession

True Blood@VeepHBO

The Wire#StayHomeBoxOffice — HBO (@HBO) April 2, 2020

Para utilizarlo, debes ingresar a las cuentas de HBO Go o HBO Now.

Series completas

"Ballers"

"Barry"

"Silicon Valley"

"Six Feet Under"

"The Sopranos"

"Succession"

"True Blood"

"Veep"

"The Wire"



Docuseries o documentales

"The Apollo"

"The Case Against Adnan Syed"

"Elvis Presley: The Searcher"

"I Love You, Now Die: The Commonwealth v. Michelle Carter"

"The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley"

"Jane Fonda in Five Acts"

"McMillion$"

"True Justice: Bryan Stevenson's Fight for Equality"

"United Skates"

"We Are the Dream: The Kids of the MLK Oakland Oratorical Fest"



Warner Bros.

"Arthur"

"Arthur 2: On the Rocks"

"Blinded by the Light"

"The Bridges of Madison County"

"Crazy Stupid Love"

"Empire of the Sun"

"Forget Paris"

"Happy Feet Two"

"Isn't It Romantic?"

"The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part"

"Midnight Special"

"My Dog Skip"

"Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase"

"Pan"

"Pokémon Detective Pikachu"

"Red Rigind Hood"

"Smallfoot"

"Storks"

"Sucker Punch"

"Unknown"