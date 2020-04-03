futbol mas deportes gamer tiempolibre tendencias

Últimas noticias

Tiempo Libre Cine

Películas, series y documentales: HBO libera más de 500 horas de programación de manera gratuita

La compañía informó que permitirá el acceso sin suscripción a su contenido durante el mes de abril.

escrito por
Juan Pablo Viluñir

"Ballers" es una de las varias series liberadas gratuitamente por HBO (Foto: Archivo)

Las cuarentenas en todo el mundo han hecho que cientos de personas se queden frente a sus pantallas viendo maratones de series o películas. Ante esto, en HBO reaccionaron rápido y dieron un tremendo regalo a sus seguidores.

 

Desde este viernes y por tiempo indefinido, la cadena liberará más de 500 horas de contenido para todos los que se encuentran en sus casas en aislamiento. Bajo el slogan de "Quédate en tu casa", buscan hacer más agradable el encierro de estas semanas.

Con series como "Ballers", "The Sopranos" o "The Wire" hasta películas como "Happy Feet Two", "The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part" y "Pokémon: Detective Pikachu", HBO permitirá el acceso sin suscripción a todo su contenido.

Para utilizarlo, debes ingresar a las cuentas de HBO Go o HBO Now.

Series completas
"Ballers"
"Barry"
"Silicon Valley"
"Six Feet Under"
"The Sopranos"
"Succession"
"True Blood"
"Veep"
"The Wire"

Docuseries o documentales
"The Apollo"
"The Case Against Adnan Syed"
"Elvis Presley: The Searcher"
"I Love You, Now Die: The Commonwealth v. Michelle Carter"
"The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley"
"Jane Fonda in Five Acts"
"McMillion$"
"True Justice: Bryan Stevenson's Fight for Equality"
"United Skates"
"We Are the Dream: The Kids of the MLK Oakland Oratorical Fest"

Warner Bros.
"Arthur"
"Arthur 2: On the Rocks"
"Blinded by the Light"
"The Bridges of Madison County"
"Crazy Stupid Love"
"Empire of the Sun"
"Forget Paris"
"Happy Feet Two"
"Isn't It Romantic?"
"The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part"
"Midnight Special"
"My Dog Skip"
"Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase"
"Pan"
"Pokémon Detective Pikachu"
"Red Rigind Hood"
"Smallfoot"
"Storks"
"Sucker Punch"
"Unknown"

Temas

Comentarios


Lee También

Premier League

La Premier League sigue en incertidumbre y entra en suspensión de forma indefinida
salud

Caffarena y Monarch comienzan a fabricar mascarillas
Cumpleaños

El gran José Sulantay cumple 80 años: "Elías Figueroa y Arturo Vidal son los mejores futbolistas chilenos que vi"
FIFA 20

Se armó: Wanderers y Everton tendrán un duelo 11v11 en FIFA 20

¿Qué partido postergado esperas con más ansiedad?

U. de Chile-Colo Colo en Chile
Man City-Real Madrid en Champions
UC-Gremio en Copa Libertadores

Ya votaron 7134 personas

¡No te pierdas las novedades de último momento!

Suscribite a nuestras noticias

;