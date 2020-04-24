futbol mas deportes gamer tiempolibre tendencias
Lista de celulares Android y iOS compatibles con Fortnite

El videojuego de Epic Games fue liberado oficialmente por Google Play Store para Android y acá puedes conocer todos los dispositivos compatibles con el Battle Royale.

Felipe Kaponi

Equipos disponibles con Fortnite Mobile (Foto: Fortnite)

 

Fortnite sigue con su éxito supremo y hace unos días llegó de forma oficial a Google Play Store, con lo que será mucho más fácil de descargar para los dispositivos Android. Por ello te dejamos una lista completa de los celulares compatibles con el battle royale.

Teléfonos de gama media y alta son los idóneos para correr el juego de Epic Games de manera fluida y disfrutable, por ello hay una lista corta con máquinas del presente año.

Celulares Android compatibles con Fortnite:

Samsung Galaxy: S7 / S7 Edge, S8 / S8+, S9 / S9+, Note 8, Note 9, Tab S3, Tab S4

Google: Pixel / Pixel XL, Pixel 2 / Pixel 2 XL

Asus: ROG Phone, Zenfone 4 Pro, 5Z, V

Essential: PH-1

Huawei: Honor 10, Honor Play, Mate 10 / Pro, Mate RS, Nova 3, P20 / Pro, V10

LG: G5, G6, G7 ThinQ, V20, V30 / V30+

Nokia: 8

OnePlus: 5 / 5T, 6

Razer: Phone / Phone 2

Xiaomi: Blackshark, Mi 5 / 5S / 5S Plus, 6 / 6 Plus, Mi 8 / 8 Explorer, Mi Mix, Mi Mix 2, Mi Mix 2S, Mi Note 2

ZTE: Axon 7 / 7s, Axon M, Nubia / Z17 / Z17s, Nubia Z11

HTC: 10, U Ultra, U11/ U11+, U12+

Lenovo: Moto Z/Z Droid, Moto Z2 Force

Sony: Xperia XZ/Premium, Xzs, XZ1/Compact, XZ2/Premium/Compact, XZ3

Celulares Android compatibles con Fortnite a 60 fps:

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 (solo versión de EE. UU.)

Samsung Galaxy S10, S10e, S10+ y S10+ 5G

Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+ y Note 10+ 5G

Samsung Galaxy A90 5G

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6

HONOR View20

Huawei Mate 20 X

Huawei P30 y P30 Pro

Sony Xperia 1

Xiaomi Mi9

OnePlus 7 Pro

ASUS ROG Phone II

Celulares y tablets iOS compatibles con Fortnite

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone SE

iPhone 6S

iPhone 6S Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone X

iPhone XS

iPhone XS

iPhone Max

iPhone XR

iPad Mini 4

iPad Air 2

iPad 2017

iPad Pro

En iOS los dispositivos compatibles con el Fortnite a 60 fps son:

XS

XS Max

XR

iPad Pro 2018

iPad Pro 2017 10.5

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

Puedes descargar Fortnite directamente desde la Google Play Store para dispositivos Android y en la Appstore para los dispositivos IOS.

 

Comentarios


