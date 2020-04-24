Lista de celulares Android y iOS compatibles con Fortnite
El videojuego de Epic Games fue liberado oficialmente por Google Play Store para Android y acá puedes conocer todos los dispositivos compatibles con el Battle Royale.
Fortnite sigue con su éxito supremo y hace unos días llegó de forma oficial a Google Play Store, con lo que será mucho más fácil de descargar para los dispositivos Android. Por ello te dejamos una lista completa de los celulares compatibles con el battle royale.
Teléfonos de gama media y alta son los idóneos para correr el juego de Epic Games de manera fluida y disfrutable, por ello hay una lista corta con máquinas del presente año.
¡Fortnite ya está disponible en la Google Play Store! pic.twitter.com/KJsk1195G4— Fortnite_ES (@Fortnite_ES) April 22, 2020
Celulares Android compatibles con Fortnite:
Samsung Galaxy: S7 / S7 Edge, S8 / S8+, S9 / S9+, Note 8, Note 9, Tab S3, Tab S4
Google: Pixel / Pixel XL, Pixel 2 / Pixel 2 XL
Asus: ROG Phone, Zenfone 4 Pro, 5Z, V
Essential: PH-1
Huawei: Honor 10, Honor Play, Mate 10 / Pro, Mate RS, Nova 3, P20 / Pro, V10
LG: G5, G6, G7 ThinQ, V20, V30 / V30+
Nokia: 8
OnePlus: 5 / 5T, 6
Razer: Phone / Phone 2
Xiaomi: Blackshark, Mi 5 / 5S / 5S Plus, 6 / 6 Plus, Mi 8 / 8 Explorer, Mi Mix, Mi Mix 2, Mi Mix 2S, Mi Note 2
ZTE: Axon 7 / 7s, Axon M, Nubia / Z17 / Z17s, Nubia Z11
HTC: 10, U Ultra, U11/ U11+, U12+
Lenovo: Moto Z/Z Droid, Moto Z2 Force
Sony: Xperia XZ/Premium, Xzs, XZ1/Compact, XZ2/Premium/Compact, XZ3
Celulares Android compatibles con Fortnite a 60 fps:
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 (solo versión de EE. UU.)
Samsung Galaxy S10, S10e, S10+ y S10+ 5G
Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+ y Note 10+ 5G
Samsung Galaxy A90 5G
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6
HONOR View20
Huawei Mate 20 X
Huawei P30 y P30 Pro
Sony Xperia 1
Xiaomi Mi9
OnePlus 7 Pro
ASUS ROG Phone II
Celulares y tablets iOS compatibles con Fortnite
iPhone 11
iPhone 11 Pro
iPhone SE
iPhone 6S
iPhone 6S Plus
iPhone 7
iPhone 7 Plus
iPhone 8
iPhone 8 Plus
iPhone X
iPhone XS
iPhone Max
iPhone XR
iPad Mini 4
iPad Air 2
iPad 2017
iPad Pro
En iOS los dispositivos compatibles con el Fortnite a 60 fps son:
XS
XS Max
XR
iPad Pro 2018
iPad Pro 2017 10.5
iPhone 8
iPhone 8 Plus
Puedes descargar Fortnite directamente desde la Google Play Store para dispositivos Android y en la Appstore para los dispositivos IOS.
