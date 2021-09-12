No queda nada para dar inicio a una nueva versión de los premios MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) 2021, en donde se celebra a los mejores videos musicales del año. La ceremonia se llevará a cabo en el Barclays Center de Nueva York, Estados Unidos, y será conducido por la exitosa cantante Doja Cat.
La sorpresa de este año es que el público también será encargado de elegir a los ganadores de las 16 categorías, que buscan llevarse la ansiada estatuilla.
¿Quiénes son los nominados de este año?
Video del Año
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion - “WAP”
The Weeknd - “Save Your Tears”
Ed Sheeran - “Bad Habits”
DJ Khaled ft. Drake - “POPSTAR” (Starring Justin Bieber)
Doja Cat ft. SZA - “Kiss Me More”
Lil Nas X - “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”
Canción del Año
BTS - “Dynamite”
Dua Lipa - “Levitating”
24kGoldn ft. iann dior - “Mood”
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic - “Leave The Door Open”
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion - “WAP”
Olivia Rodrigo - “Drivers license”
Artista del Año
Ariana Grande
Megan Thee Stallion
Taylor Swift
Doja Cat
Justin Bieber
Olivia Rodrigo
Actuación del año
Wallows - “Are You Bored Yet?”
Madison Beer - “Selfish”
Girl in red - “Serotonin”
Ashnikko - “Daisy”
SAINt JHN - “Gorgeous”
24kGoldn - “Coco”
jxdn - “Think About Me”
JC Stewart - “Break My Heart”
Latto - “Sex Lies”
The Kid LAROI - “WITHOUT YOU”
Olivia Rodrigo - “drivers license”
Fousheé - “My slime”
Mejor Artista Nuevo
24kGoldn
Olivia Rodrigo
Giveon
Polo G
The Kid LAROI
Olivia Rodrigo
Saweetie
Mejor Video Nuevo
Billie Eilish - “Your Power”
Kane Brown - “Worldwide Beautiful”
Demi Lovato - “Dancing With The Devil”
H.E.R. - “Fight For You”
Lil Nas X - “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”
Pharrell Williams ft. JAY-Z - “Entrepreneur”
Mejor Colaboración
24kGoldn ft. iann dior - “Mood”
Drake ft. Lil Durk - “Laugh Now Cry Later”
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion - “WAP”
Doja Cat ft. SZA - “Kiss Me More”
Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa - “Prisoner”
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon - “Peaches”
Mejor Latino
Bad Bunny x Jhay Cortez - “Dákiti”
J. Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, Tainy - “UN DIA (ONE DAY)”
Billie Eilish & ROSALÍA - “Lo Vas A Olvidar”
Karol G - “Bichota”
Maluma - “Hawái”
Black Eyed Peas and Shakira - “GIRL LIKE ME”
Mejor Pop
Ariana Grande - “Positions”
Taylor Swift - “Willow”
Billie Eilish - “Therefore I Am”
BTS - “Butter”
Olivia Rodrigo - “Good 4 u”
Harry Styles - “Treat People With Kindness”
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon - “Peaches”
Shawn Mendes - “Wonder”
Mejor R&B
Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid - “Brown Skin Girl”
Chris Brown and Young Thug - “Go Crazy”
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic - “Leave The Door Open
H.E.R. ft. Chris Brown - “Come Through”
Giveon - “Heartbreak Anniversary”
SZA - “Good Days”
Mejor Hip-Hop
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion - “WAP”
Lil Baby ft. Megan Thee Stallion - “On Me (remix)”
Drake ft. Lil Durk - “Laugh Now Cry Later”
Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A. - “FRANCHISE”
Moneybagg Yo - “Said Sum”
Polo G - “RAPSTAR”
Mejor Rock
Evanescence - “Use My Voice”
The Killers - “My Own Soul’s Warning”
Foo Fighters - “Shame Shame”
John Mayer - “Last Train Home”
Kings Of Leon - “The Bandit”
Lenny Kravitz - “Raise Vibration”
Mejor Alternativo
Bleachers - “Stop Making This Hurt”
Machine Gun Kelly ft. blackbear - “My ex’s best friend”
Willow ft. Travis Barker - “Transparentsoul”
Glass Animals - “Heat Waves”
Imagine Dragons - “Follow You”
Twenty One Pilots - “Shy Away”
Mejor K-POP
BTS - “Butter”
(G)I-DLE - “DUMDi DUMDi”
Seventeen - “Ready to love”
Blackpink and Selena Gomez - “Ice Cream”
Monsta X - “Gambler”
