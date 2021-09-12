No queda nada para dar inicio a una nueva versión de los premios MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) 2021, en donde se celebra a los mejores videos musicales del año. La ceremonia se llevará a cabo en el Barclays Center de Nueva York, Estados Unidos, y será conducido por la exitosa cantante Doja Cat.

La sorpresa de este año es que el público también será encargado de elegir a los ganadores de las 16 categorías, que buscan llevarse la ansiada estatuilla.

¿Quiénes son los nominados de este año?

Video del Año

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion - “WAP”

The Weeknd - “Save Your Tears”

Ed Sheeran - “Bad Habits”

DJ Khaled ft. Drake - “POPSTAR” (Starring Justin Bieber)

Doja Cat ft. SZA - “Kiss Me More”

Lil Nas X - “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”

Canción del Año

BTS - “Dynamite”

Dua Lipa - “Levitating”

24kGoldn ft. iann dior - “Mood”

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic - “Leave The Door Open”

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion - “WAP”

Olivia Rodrigo - “Drivers license”

Artista del Año

Ariana Grande

Megan Thee Stallion

Taylor Swift

Doja Cat

Justin Bieber

Olivia Rodrigo

Actuación del año

Wallows - “Are You Bored Yet?”

Madison Beer - “Selfish”

Girl in red - “Serotonin”

Ashnikko - “Daisy”

SAINt JHN - “Gorgeous”

24kGoldn - “Coco”

jxdn - “Think About Me”

JC Stewart - “Break My Heart”

Latto - “Sex Lies”

The Kid LAROI - “WITHOUT YOU”

Olivia Rodrigo - “drivers license”

Fousheé - “My slime”

Mejor Artista Nuevo

24kGoldn

Olivia Rodrigo

Giveon

Polo G

The Kid LAROI

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie

Mejor Video Nuevo

Billie Eilish - “Your Power”

Kane Brown - “Worldwide Beautiful”

Demi Lovato - “Dancing With The Devil”

H.E.R. - “Fight For You”

Lil Nas X - “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”

Pharrell Williams ft. JAY-Z - “Entrepreneur”

Mejor Colaboración

24kGoldn ft. iann dior - “Mood”

Drake ft. Lil Durk - “Laugh Now Cry Later”

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion - “WAP”

Doja Cat ft. SZA - “Kiss Me More”

Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa - “Prisoner”

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon - “Peaches”

Mejor Latino

Bad Bunny x Jhay Cortez - “Dákiti”

J. Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, Tainy - “UN DIA (ONE DAY)”

Billie Eilish & ROSALÍA - “Lo Vas A Olvidar”

Karol G - “Bichota”

Maluma - “Hawái”

Black Eyed Peas and Shakira - “GIRL LIKE ME”

Mejor Pop

Ariana Grande - “Positions”

Taylor Swift - “Willow”

Billie Eilish - “Therefore I Am”

BTS - “Butter”

Olivia Rodrigo - “Good 4 u”

Harry Styles - “Treat People With Kindness”

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon - “Peaches”

Shawn Mendes - “Wonder”

Mejor R&B

Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid - “Brown Skin Girl”

Chris Brown and Young Thug - “Go Crazy”

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic - “Leave The Door Open

H.E.R. ft. Chris Brown - “Come Through”

Giveon - “Heartbreak Anniversary”

SZA - “Good Days”

Mejor Hip-Hop

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion - “WAP”

Lil Baby ft. Megan Thee Stallion - “On Me (remix)”

Drake ft. Lil Durk - “Laugh Now Cry Later”

Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A. - “FRANCHISE”

Moneybagg Yo - “Said Sum”

Polo G - “RAPSTAR”

Mejor Rock

Evanescence - “Use My Voice”

The Killers - “My Own Soul’s Warning”

Foo Fighters - “Shame Shame”

John Mayer - “Last Train Home”

Kings Of Leon - “The Bandit”

Lenny Kravitz - “Raise Vibration”

Mejor Alternativo

Bleachers - “Stop Making This Hurt”

Machine Gun Kelly ft. blackbear - “My ex’s best friend”

Willow ft. Travis Barker - “Transparentsoul”

Glass Animals - “Heat Waves”

Imagine Dragons - “Follow You”

Twenty One Pilots - “Shy Away”

Mejor K-POP

BTS - “Butter”

(G)I-DLE - “DUMDi DUMDi”

Seventeen - “Ready to love”

Blackpink and Selena Gomez - “Ice Cream”

Monsta X - “Gambler”

Seventeen - “Ready to love”