Kobe Bryant: Celebridades se vuelcan a sus redes social para despedir a la ex estrella de la NBA

El legendario basquetbolista tenía 41 años.

escrito por
Sebastian Medina

La tarde de este domingo se conoció la trágica muerte del ícono de la NBA Kobe Bryant, cuyo deceso tuvo lugar en California, junto a otros cuatro acompañantes, entre ellos su hija Gianna.

El mundo del deporte ha reaccionado ante la partida de la layenda y el mundo del espectáculo también, con múltiples celebridades dedicándole palabras al deportista a través de sus redes sociales.

Estas son algunas de las publicaciones:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Love is forever.

Una publicación compartida de therock (@therock) el

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

at loss for words right now. praying for this beautiful family.

Una publicación compartida de Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) el

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I don’t have the words. Every ounce of my heart is with you, Vanessa. ��

Una publicación compartida de Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) el

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Rest In Peace legend. ��

Una publicación compartida de Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot) el


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Una publicación compartida de Lizzo (@lizzobeeating) el

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

RIP��❤️��

Una publicación compartida de Mark Wahlberg (@markwahlberg) el

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

This is so heart breaking ����. RIP @kobebryant

Una publicación compartida de Jesse (@sexyjessej) el

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I’ve never been much of a sports fan but Kobe Bryant was a hero to me and it was his words and way of thinking and living that lifted me up during times where I felt like I couldn’t get off the ground. When I was 16 and going through what felt like an excruciatingly painful period in my life, I first saw Kobe’s MUSE documentary, and the mamba mentality is the only thing got me through every single performance. He was fighting inner demons, and so was I, and the way he used them to fuel his game on the court made me feel like I could use them to fuel me onstage. At my weakest moments I would channel a different person like he did, because when I felt broken and lost offstage, he taught me how to use my own pain, he taught me how to access strength I didn’t know I had, because on my worst days, I thought of Kobe and suddenly I could do things I didn’t think I could do. I watched every interview, I read every quote of his, and I wish that he knew how many times he saved me, how many times he helped me access a champion in myself that I couldn’t have seen on my own, how many times he helped me use my own demons, how many times he taught me how to use pain to make me a better person, how many times he taught me by example about life by the way he carried himself and the way he saw things.... and I never got the chance to tell him this in person. I’ve watched only two basketball games in my life, but what Kobe did for me changed the course of my life. I can’t imagine how many people he did this for. His legacy will live on in the lives and minds and souls that he touched, he made his mark not only in the game, but in humanity itself. He is a hero to me forever. Mamba forever.

Una publicación compartida de camila (@camila_cabello) el

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Todavía no lo creo que descanses en paz ����

Una publicación compartida de NICKY JAM (@nickyjampr) el

