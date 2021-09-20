La noche de este domingo se entregaron los galardones de las principales categorías de los Premios Emmy 2021, desde el Teatro Microsoft, de Los Ángeles, California.

Una noche en la que principalmente brilló The Crown, de Netflix, que se quedó con siete reconocimientos; Ted Lasso, de Apple TV+, con cuatro; mientras que Hack y Mare of Easttown, de HBO, se quedaron con tres premios.

En tanto, la favorita de la crítica y el público The Queen's Gambit (Gambito de Dama) se quedó con dos galardones, uno de ellos el de la categoría de Mejor Serie Limitada.

En tanto, la legendaria actriz Debbie Allen vio reconocida su trayectoria en la industria del cine, la televisión y el entretenimiento con el Governors Award.

Revisa a continuación el listado completo con los ganadores en la ceremonia de los Premios Emmy 2021.

Premios Emmy 2021: ¿Quiénes son los ganadores?

Mejor Actriz Secundaria Comedia

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Rosie Perez, The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks (HBO Max)

Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Mejor Actor Secundario Comedia

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hacks (HBO Max)

Paul Reiser, The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Mejor actriz secundario en serie limitada, película o antología

Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown (HBO)

Renée Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton (Disney+)

Phillipa Soo, Hamilton (Disney+)

Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown (HBO)

Moses Ingram, The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)

Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision (Disney+)

Mejor actor secundario en serie limitada, película o antología

Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown (HBO)

Daveed Diggs, Hamilton (Disney+)

Jonathan Groff, Hamilton (Disney+)

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton (Disney+)

Anthony Ramos, Hamilton (Disney+)

Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You (HBO)

Thomas Brodie-Sangster, The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)

Mejor guión para serie dramática

The Crown (Netflix) Peter Morgan

The Boys (Amazon Prime Video), Rebecca Sonnenshine

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu), Yahlin Chang

Lovecraft Country (HBO), Misha Green

The Mandalorian (Disney+), Dave Filoni

The Mandalorian (Disney+), Jon Favreau

Pose (FX), Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Steven Canals, Janet Mock, Our Lady J

Mejor dirección en serie dramática

The Crown (Netflix), Jessica Hobbs

Bridgerton (Netflix), Julie Anne Robinson

The Crown (Netflix), Benjamin Caron

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu), Liz Garbus

The Mandalorian (Disney+), Jon Favreau

Pose (FX) Steven Canals

Mejor Actriz Secundaria en Serie Dramática

Gillian Anderson, The Crown (Netflix)

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown (Netflix)

Emerald Fennell, The Crown (Netflix)

Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country (HBO)

Mejor Actor Secundario en Serie Dramática

Tobias Menzies, The Crown (Netflix)

O-T Fagbenle, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Max Minghella, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country (HBO)

Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian (Disney+)

John Lithgow, Perry Mason (HBO)

Chris Sullivan, This Is Us (NBC)

Mejor Guión en programa de Variedades

The Amber Ruffin Show (Peacock)

A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Mejor Serie de Conversación

Conan (TBS)

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Mejor Serie de Sketches

A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Mejor guión para serie comedia

The Flight Attendant (HBO Max), Steve Yockey

Girls5eva (Peacock), Meredith Scardino

Hacks (HBO Max), Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky

Pen15 (Hulu), Maya Erskine

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+), Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+), Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly

Mejor dirección en serie comedia

B Positive (CBS), James Burrows

The Flight Attendant (HBO Max), Susanna Fogel

Hacks (HBO Max), Lucia Aniello

Mom (CBS), James Widdoes

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+), Zach Braff

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+), MJ Delaney

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+), Declan Lowney

Mejor Actriz Comedia

Aidy Bryant, Shrill

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)

Allison Janney, Mom (CBS)

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish (ABC)

Jean Smart, Hacks (HBO Max)

Mejor Actor Comedia

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish (ABC)

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

William H. Macy, Shameless (Showtime)

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Kenan Thompson, Kenan (NBC)

Mejor serie de competencias

The Amazing Race (CBS)

Nailed It! (Netflix)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Top Chef (Bravo)

The Voice (NBC)

Mejor dirección en serie limitada, antología o película

Hamilton (Disney+), Thomas Kail

I May Destroy You (HBO), Michaela Coel

I May Destroy You (HBO), Sam Miller

Mare Of Easttown (HBO), Craig Zobel

The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix), Scott Frank

The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime Video), Barry Jenkins

WandaVision (Disney+), Matt Shakman

Mejor guión en serie limitada, antología o película

I May Destroy You (HBO), Michaela Coel

Mare Of Easttown (HBO), Brad Ingelsby

The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix), Scott Frank

WandaVision (Disney+), Chuck Hayward, Peter Cameron

WandaVision (Disney+), Jac Schaeffer

WandaVision (Disney+), Laura Donney

Mejor actriz en serie limitada, antología o película

Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You)

Cynthia Erivo (Genius: Aretha)

Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision)

Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit)

Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown)

Mejor actor en serie limitada, antología o película

Paul Bettany (WandaVision)

Hugh Grant (The Undoing)

Ewan McGregor (Halston)

Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton)

Leslie Odom, Jr. (Hamilton)

Mejor actriz en serie dramática

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment (HBO)

Olivia Colman, The Crown (Netflix)

Emma Corrin, The Crown (Netflix)

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Mj Rodriguez, Pose (FX)

Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country (HBO)

Mejor Actor en serie dramática

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us (NBC)

Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country (HBO)

Josh O’Connor, The Crown (Netflix)

Rege-Jean Page, Bridgerton (Netflix)

Billy Porter, Pose (FX)

Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason (HBO)

Mejor Especial de Variedades (En vivo)

Celebrating America — An Inauguration Night Special (Multiple Platforms)

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards (CBS)

The Oscars (ABC)

The Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show Starring The Weeknd (CBS)

Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020: Democracy’s Last Stand Building Back America Great Again Better 2020 (Showtime)

Mejor Especial de Variedades (Grabado)

Bo Burnham: Inside (Netflix)

David Byrne’s American Utopia (HBO)

8:46 – Dave Chappelle (Netflix)

Friends: The Reunion (HBO Max)

Hamilton (Disney+)

A West Wing Special To Benefit When We All Vote (HBO Max)

Mejor Serie Comedia

Black-ish (ABC)

Cobra Kai (Netflix)

Emily in Paris (Netflix)

Hacks (HBO Max)

The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)

The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

Pen15 (Hulu)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Mejor Serie Dramática

The Boys (Amazon)

Bridgerton (Netflix)

The Crown (Netflix)

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Lovecraft Country (HBO)

The Mandalorian (Disney+)

Pose (FX)

This Is Us (NBC)

Mejor Serie Limitada

I May Destroy You (HBO)

Mare of Easttown (HBO)

The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)

The Underground Railroad (Amazon)

WandaVision (Disney+)