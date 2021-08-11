Justin Bieber y Megan Thee Stallion se alzaron como los favoritos entre la lista de nominados a la edición 2021 de los MTV Video Music Awards, premiación que tendrá lugar el próximo 12 de septiembre.

Bieber se quedó con siete postulaciones, en tanto que Megan brilló con seis. Por sumado, Billie Eilish, BTS, Doja Cat, Drake, Giveon, Lil Nas X y Olivia Rodrigo alcanzaron cinco.

Los MTV VMAs retornarán a un recinto cerrado tras la versión al aire libre que se hizo en Nueva York en 2020. Por eso en esa ocasión, será en vivo y en directo desde el Barclays Center en Brooklyn, donde la premiación ya se había realizado en 2012.

Los fanáticos ya pueden votar por sus favoritos en 14 categorías neutrales al género, que incluyen Video del año, Artista del año, Mejor colaboración y más, por medio del sitio web de MTV hasta el viernes 3 de septiembre.

¿Quiénes son los nominados a las categorías más importantes de MTV Video Music Award 2021?



Video del Año

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – "WAP" – Atlantic Records

DJ Khaled ft. Drake – "POPSTAR" (Starring Justin Bieber) – OVO / We The Best / Epic Records

Doja Cat ft. SZA – "Kiss Me More" – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Ed Sheeran – "Bad Habits" – Atlantic Records

Lil Nas X – "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)" – Columbia Records

The Weeknd – "Save Your Tears" – XO / Republic Records

Artista del Año

Ariana Grande – Republic Records

Doja Cat – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Justin Bieber – Def Jam

Megan Thee Stallion – 300 Entertainment

Olivia Rodrigo – Geffen Records

Taylor Swift – Republic Records

Canción del Año

24kGoldn ft. iann dior – "Mood" – RECORDS LLC / Columbia Records

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – "Leave The Door Open" – Aftermath Entertainment / Atlantic Records

BTS – "Dynamite" – BIGHIT MUSIC

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – "WAP" – Atlantic Records

Dua Lipa – "Levitating" – Warner Records

Olivia Rodrigo – "drivers license" – Geffen Records

Mejor Nuevo Artista

24kGoldn – RECORDS LLC / Columbia Records

Giveon – Epic Records / Not So Fast

The Kid LAROI – Columbia Records

Olivia Rodrigo – Geffen Records

Polo G – Columbia Records

Saweetie – Warner Records

Mejor Colaboración

24kGoldn ft. iann dior – "Mood" – RECORDS LLC / Columbia Records

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – "WAP" – Atlantic Records

Doja Cat ft. SZA – "Kiss Me More" – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Drake ft. Lil Durk – "Laugh Now Cry Later" – OVO / Republic Records

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon – "Peaches" – Def Jam

Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa – "Prisoner" – RCA Records

Mejor Pop

Ariana Grande – "positions" – Republic Records

Billie Eilish – "Therefore I Am" – Darkroom / Interscope Records

BTS – "Butter" – BIGHIT MUSIC

Harry Styles – "Treat People With Kindness" – Columbia Records

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon – "Peaches" – Def Jam

Olivia Rodrigo – "good 4 u" – Geffen Records

Shawn Mendes – "Wonder" – Island Records

Taylor Swift – "willow" – Republic Records

Mejor Hip Hop

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – "WAP" – Atlantic Records

Drake ft. Lil Durk – "Laugh Now Cry Later" – OVO / Republic Records

Lil Baby ft. Megan Thee Stallion – "On Me (remix)" – Quality Control / Motown

Moneybagg Yo – "Said Sum" – N-Less Entertainment / Interscope Records

Polo G – "RAPSTAR" – Columbia Records

Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A. – "FRANCHISE" – Cactus Jack / Epic Records

Mejor Rock

Evanescence – "Use My Voice" – BMG

Foo Fighters – "Shame Shame" – Roswell Records / RCA Records

John Mayer – "Last Train Home" – Columbia Records

The Killers – "My Own Soul's Warning" – Island

Kings Of Leon – "The Bandit" – RCA Records

Lenny Kravitz – "Raise Vibration" – Roxie Records / BMG

Mejor Alternativo

Bleachers – "Stop Making This Hurt" – RCA Records

Glass Animals – "Heat Waves" – Republic Records

Imagine Dragons – "Follow You" – KIDinaKORNER / Interscope Records

Machine Gun Kelly ft. blackbear – "my ex's best friend" – Bad Boy / Interscope Records

twenty one pilots – "Shy Away" – Fueled By Ramen

WILLOW ft. Travis Barker – "t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l" – MSFTSMusic / Roc Nation

Mejor Latino

Bad Bunny x Jhay Cortez – "Dákiti" – The Orchard

Billie Eilish & ROSALÍA – "Lo Vas A Olvidar" – Darkroom / Interscope Records

Black Eyed Peas and Shakira – "GIRL LIKE ME" – Epic Records

Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, Tainy – "UN DIA (ONE DAY)" – Universal Music Latino / NEON16

Karol G – "Bichota" – Universal Music Latino

Maluma – "Hawái" – Sony Music US Latin