Confirman primer caso oficial de reinfección por coronavirus y fue asintomático

#Coronavirus Reinfection:



��1st infection: March (symptomatic)



��2nd infection: August (asymptomatic)



��Two virus genomes differed by 24 nucleotides



��Proves that 2nd infection was not tied to 1st infection



��2nd infection caused by #reinfection, not prolonged viral shedding pic.twitter.com/Vwcr66Yxtd