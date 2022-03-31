Mañana inicia un nuevo mes y viene cargado de estrenos en las diversas plataformas de streaming que cada día se hacen más populares por sus grandes e interesantes producciones. HBO Max, Star+ y Amazon Prime traen cientos de estrenos entre series, documentales y películas que te acompañarán durante todo el mes.

A continuación te comentamos los estrenos más importantes de las plataformas de streaming.

Los estrenos más destacados son Tokyo Vice, La Ciudad es Nuestra y The Flight Attendant, a continuación te dejamos las fechas de estreno.

Wellington Paranormal

El deshielo. Nueva serie

El informante. Nueva serie

Chequeando. Nuevo programa

One True Singer. Nuevo programa

Torres de Malory. Nueva serie

Animales Fantásticos: Una historia natural (Documental)

Tokyo Vice

La brea. Nueva serie

Riverdale. Temporada 4

The Flight Attendant. Temporada 2

El bebé. Nueva serie

Barry. Temporada 3

MAYANS M.C. Temporada 4

La ciudad es nuestra

Gentleman Jack. Temporada 2

Made for Love. Temporada 2

Pares y Nones. Temporada 2

Santos Criminales (Película)

STAR+

Los estrenos más interesantes son sin duda la cuarta temporada de New Amsterdam, y el último episodio de The Walking Dead .

1 de abril

The Hunt

Emma

6 de abril

Los ojos de Tammy Faye

Crossing Swords – Temporada 2 (EXCLUSIVA DE STAR+)

The Big Leap – Temporada única

Our Kind of People – Temporada 1

To Catch A Smuggler – Docuserie / Temporadas 1, 2 y 3

According to Jim – Serie completa / 8 temporadas

Soul of a Nation – Docuserie

7 de abril

The Dropout – Miniserie / Último episodio (EXCLUSIVA DE STAR+)

8 de abril

Un lugar en silencio: Parte 2

Beneath the Planet of the Apes

Shock and Awe

10 de abril

The Walking Dead – Temporada 11 / Último episodio (EXCLUSIVA DE STAR+)

13 de abril

The Amazing Race – Temporada 33

NYPD Blue – Serie completa / 12 temporadas

Sitiados – Temporadas 2 y 3

Alerta Aeropuerto – Temporada 4: Madrid

La Señal

Chain of Command

Apocalypse: War of Worlds – Docuserie

The Ignorant Angels – Temporada 1

14 de abril

The Kardashians – Temporada 1 / Un episodio por semana (EXCLUSIVA DE STAR+)

15 de abril

Bios. Vidas que marcaron la tuya: Mercedes Sosa (EXCLUSIVA DE STAR+)

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen

Transformers: Dark of the Moon

Transformers: Age of Extinction

Transformers: The Last Knight

Bumblebee

Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance

Beatriz at Dinner

20 de abril

Muerte en el Nilo

New Amsterdam – Temporada 4 / Parte 1 (EXCLUSIVA DE STAR+)

Wu-Tang an American Saga – Temporada 1

Have You Seen This Man – Docuserie

Lucky Ladies Mexico – Reality Show / Temporadas 1 y 2

What I Was Doing While You Were Breeding – Temporada 1

Napoleon Dynamite – Temporada única

Animal Fight Club – Temporada 6

21 de abril

Captive Audience – Docuserie

22 de abril

Meu nome é Bagdá

Tartessos

The Purge: Election Year

Identity Thief

Pompeii

Muhammad and Larry

Qualified

27 de abril

Bel-Air – Temporada 1 (EXCLUSIVA DE STAR+)

Revenge – Serie completa / 4 temporadas

The Housewife and the Hitman

Children Underground – Temporada 1

Loyal – Temporada 1

28 de abril

Por mandato del cielo – Miniserie / Un episodio por semana (EXCLUSIVA DE STAR+)

29 de abril

French Connection II

The Housewife & The Shah Shocker

Unfinished Business

The Night Shift

D. Wade: Life Unexpected

Long Gone Summer

Tommy