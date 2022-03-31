Mañana inicia un nuevo mes y viene cargado de estrenos en las diversas plataformas de streaming que cada día se hacen más populares por sus grandes e interesantes producciones. HBO Max, Star+ y Amazon Prime traen cientos de estrenos entre series, documentales y películas que te acompañarán durante todo el mes.
A continuación te comentamos los estrenos más importantes de las plataformas de streaming.
¿Cuáles son los estrenos más importantes de HBO Max, Star+ y Amazon Prime en abril?
HBO MAX
Los estrenos más destacados son Tokyo Vice, La Ciudad es Nuestra y The Flight Attendant, a continuación te dejamos las fechas de estreno.
1 de abril
Wellington Paranormal
El deshielo. Nueva serie
El informante. Nueva serie
Chequeando. Nuevo programa
One True Singer. Nuevo programa
Torres de Malory. Nueva serie
2 de abril
Animales Fantásticos: Una historia natural (Documental)
8 de abril
Tokyo Vice
12 de abril
La brea. Nueva serie
15 de abril
Riverdale. Temporada 4
22 de abril
The Flight Attendant. Temporada 2
25 de abril
El bebé. Nueva serie
Barry. Temporada 3
MAYANS M.C. Temporada 4
La ciudad es nuestra
Gentleman Jack. Temporada 2
29 de abril
Made for Love. Temporada 2
Pares y Nones. Temporada 2
5 de abril
Santos Criminales (Película)
STAR+
Los estrenos más interesantes son sin duda la cuarta temporada de New Amsterdam, y el último episodio de The Walking Dead .
1 de abril
The Hunt
Emma
6 de abril
Los ojos de Tammy Faye
Crossing Swords – Temporada 2 (EXCLUSIVA DE STAR+)
The Big Leap – Temporada única
Our Kind of People – Temporada 1
To Catch A Smuggler – Docuserie / Temporadas 1, 2 y 3
According to Jim – Serie completa / 8 temporadas
Soul of a Nation – Docuserie
7 de abril
The Dropout – Miniserie / Último episodio (EXCLUSIVA DE STAR+)
8 de abril
Un lugar en silencio: Parte 2
Beneath the Planet of the Apes
Shock and Awe
10 de abril
The Walking Dead – Temporada 11 / Último episodio (EXCLUSIVA DE STAR+)
13 de abril
The Amazing Race – Temporada 33
NYPD Blue – Serie completa / 12 temporadas
Sitiados – Temporadas 2 y 3
Alerta Aeropuerto – Temporada 4: Madrid
La Señal
Chain of Command
Apocalypse: War of Worlds – Docuserie
The Ignorant Angels – Temporada 1
14 de abril
The Kardashians – Temporada 1 / Un episodio por semana (EXCLUSIVA DE STAR+)
15 de abril
Bios. Vidas que marcaron la tuya: Mercedes Sosa (EXCLUSIVA DE STAR+)
Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen
Transformers: Dark of the Moon
Transformers: Age of Extinction
Transformers: The Last Knight
Bumblebee
Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance
Beatriz at Dinner
20 de abril
Muerte en el Nilo
New Amsterdam – Temporada 4 / Parte 1 (EXCLUSIVA DE STAR+)
Wu-Tang an American Saga – Temporada 1
Have You Seen This Man – Docuserie
Lucky Ladies Mexico – Reality Show / Temporadas 1 y 2
What I Was Doing While You Were Breeding – Temporada 1
Napoleon Dynamite – Temporada única
Animal Fight Club – Temporada 6
21 de abril
Captive Audience – Docuserie
22 de abril
Meu nome é Bagdá
Tartessos
The Purge: Election Year
Identity Thief
Pompeii
Muhammad and Larry
Qualified
27 de abril
Bel-Air – Temporada 1 (EXCLUSIVA DE STAR+)
Revenge – Serie completa / 4 temporadas
The Housewife and the Hitman
Children Underground – Temporada 1
Loyal – Temporada 1
28 de abril
Por mandato del cielo – Miniserie / Un episodio por semana (EXCLUSIVA DE STAR+)
29 de abril
French Connection II
The Housewife & The Shah Shocker
Unfinished Business
The Night Shift
D. Wade: Life Unexpected
Long Gone Summer
Tommy
AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
Uno de los estrenos más esperados es el de la serie el Internado: Las Cumbres, que estrenará su segunda temporada, y la serie chilena La Jauría que también estrenará segunda temporada el 15 de abril.
1 de abril
El Internado: Las Cumbres, temporada 2
Un lobo como yo
Nunca, casi nunca, a veces, siempre
4 de abril
Jumani: The Next Level
7 de abril
Laura Pausini: un placer conocerte
8 de abril
Una cita con el pasado
Madres. Amor y vida, temporada 4
15 de abril
Outer Range
La Jauría, temporada 2
Las reinas de los cupones
22 de abril
Arifureta
Días Mejores
En la corte del principito
24 de abril
Respect
28 de abril
Bang Bang Baby
Hazme volar
29 de abril
Undone, temporada 2
I Love America
Clarice