Puedes jugar gratis la versión original de Minecraft y desde el navegador sin descargar la aplicación

Want to see how the sun falls on a Medieval village, or how the lights shine on a futuristic neon city? Minecraft with RTX will offer a whole new way to bring your worlds to life – but we need your help.



Sign up for the Windows 10 beta here:



↣ https://t.co/S2CZ8sDrFj ↢ pic.twitter.com/Omv2j9RhUQ