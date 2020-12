Oddworld: Abe's Oddysee New N' Tasty! es el segundo juego de regalo de Epic Games Store

Abe's back on the menu, folks!



Oddworld: New 'n' Tasty is available for FREE until December 19 (11:00 AM Eastern). Check back tomorrow to unwrap your next gift from the Epic Games Store.



And remember: nobody survives a rusty saw-blade to the head. https://t.co/AHdciXBdKh pic.twitter.com/x5MG03EM0k