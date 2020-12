Consigue gratis la mascota Glitch de Among Us por tiempo limitado

To account link:

➡️Open Among Us. Click the Cog.



➡️Click “Data”



➡️Click on the Twitch Glitch. You’ll be redirected to Twitch.



➡️Once logged into Twitch, click “Authorize” for Among Us Drops.



➡️Allow Twitch to open Among Us.



then it’s all about them Glitch Pets! pic.twitter.com/FT5ZVAOjEE