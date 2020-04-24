futbol mas deportes gamer tiempolibre tendencias
Torneo amistoso de PES 2020

Con Griezmann, Pjanic y McTominay PES 2020 organiza un torneo amistoso

Konami armó un torneo de eFootball PES 2020 con futbolistas profesionales que se disputará el 26 de abril.

Felipe Kaponi
Felipe Kaponi

Konami celebrará un torneo de eFootball PES 2020 con once futbolistas profesionales representando a sus clubes. Son parte del certamen Barcelona, Bayern Múnich, Manchester United, Juventus, Zenit, Arsenal, Rangers, AC Milán, Inter de Milán, Celtic y Schalke 04.

La competición se disputará el domingo 26 de abril desde las 12:00 horas de Chile. Greg Stewart de Rangers se mide a Alekséi Sutormín de Zenit, Leao del Milan contra Leno del Arsenal y Odsonne Edouard del Celtic contra Nassim Boujellab del Schalke 04 en los octavos de final.

Cuadro del Torneo PES 2020

Mientras que en los cuartos de final esperan Antoine Griezmann, Javi Martínez, Sebastiano Esposito, Scott McTominay y Miralem Pjanić. ¿Cuál es tu favorito?

El torneo podrá ser visto en vivo por la cuenta de YouTube y Facebook de Pro Evolution Soccer, y contará sólo con equipos partners europeos de Konami.

 

Comentarios


