Con Griezmann, Pjanic y McTominay PES 2020 organiza un torneo amistoso
Konami armó un torneo de eFootball PES 2020 con futbolistas profesionales que se disputará el 26 de abril.
Konami celebrará un torneo de eFootball PES 2020 con once futbolistas profesionales representando a sus clubes. Son parte del certamen Barcelona, Bayern Múnich, Manchester United, Juventus, Zenit, Arsenal, Rangers, AC Milán, Inter de Milán, Celtic y Schalke 04.
La competición se disputará el domingo 26 de abril desde las 12:00 horas de Chile. Greg Stewart de Rangers se mide a Alekséi Sutormín de Zenit, Leao del Milan contra Leno del Arsenal y Odsonne Edouard del Celtic contra Nassim Boujellab del Schalke 04 en los octavos de final.
Mientras que en los cuartos de final esperan Antoine Griezmann, Javi Martínez, Sebastiano Esposito, Scott McTominay y Miralem Pjanić. ¿Cuál es tu favorito?
El torneo podrá ser visto en vivo por la cuenta de YouTube y Facebook de Pro Evolution Soccer, y contará sólo con equipos partners europeos de Konami.
Introducing the #StayHomeWithPES Partner Tournament!
Stars from 11 top clubs will compete in the knockout tournament on #eFootballPES2020 this Sunday from 17:00 BST!
You can catch all the action at
�� https://t.co/Rm5MFfdcHP
�� https://t.co/1DGPbEmKkE
#StayAtHome pic.twitter.com/fJhvzIpUVL
