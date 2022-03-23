Crunchyroll sigue dando que hablar tras su fusión con Funimation y el crecimiento de su catálogo es inminente. Por lo mismo, ahora dio a conocer la colección de estrenos que tiene proyectado para abril, con esperados títulos animé.

Al debut de Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These y Estab Life: Great Escape (que llegó este 23 de marzo), se sumará una decena de propuestas animadas japonesas a la ya nutrida parrilla de la plataforma.

Entre los destacados, a todas luces resaltan la segunda temporada de Rising of the Shield Hero y la tercera temporada de Kaguya-sama: Love is War; pero también la esperada llegada de la adaptación del manga de Tatsuya Endo, Spy x Family.

A esos títulos se suman las series en marcha como Boruto: Naruto Next Generations y Requiem of the Rose King, además de la comedia Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie.

Crunchyroll: ¿Qué animés debutan en abril?

ABRIL 1

Science Fell in Love, So I Tried to Prove It r=1-sinθ (Zero-G)

Mahjong Soul Pon☆ (Scooter Films)

ABRIL 2

Fanfare of Adolescence (Lay-duce)

LOVE ALL PLAY (Nippon Animation and OLM)

BUILD-DIVIDE -#FFFFFF- CODE WHITE (Liden Films)

ABRIL 3

Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story Final Season (SHAFT)

Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs (ENGI)

ABRIL 5

Tomodachi Game (Okuruto Noboru)

ABRIL 6

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 (DR Movie)

The Greatest Demon Lord Is Reborn as a Typical Nobody (Silver Link)

ABRIL 7

Skeleton Knight in Another World (Studio Kai)

The Dawn of the Witch (Tezuka Productions)

ABRIL 8

Kaguya-sama: Love Is War -Ultra Romantic- (A-1 Pictures)

Date A Live IV (Geek Toys)

Dance Dance Danseur (MAPPA)

Love After World Domination (Project No.9)

ABRIL 9

SPY x FAMILY (WIT Studio and Cloverworks)

Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie (Doga Kobo)

In the Heart of Kunoichi Tsubaki (CloverWorks)

Aoashi (Production I.G)

ABRIL 10

Don't Hurt Me, My Healer! (Jumondou)

ABRIL 11

Ascendance of a Bookworm Season 3 (Ajiado)

ABRIL 23

A Couple of Cuckoos (Shin-Ei Animation)