Crunchyroll sigue dando que hablar tras su fusión con Funimation y el crecimiento de su catálogo es inminente. Por lo mismo, ahora dio a conocer la colección de estrenos que tiene proyectado para abril, con esperados títulos animé.
Al debut de Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These y Estab Life: Great Escape (que llegó este 23 de marzo), se sumará una decena de propuestas animadas japonesas a la ya nutrida parrilla de la plataforma.
Entre los destacados, a todas luces resaltan la segunda temporada de Rising of the Shield Hero y la tercera temporada de Kaguya-sama: Love is War; pero también la esperada llegada de la adaptación del manga de Tatsuya Endo, Spy x Family.
A esos títulos se suman las series en marcha como Boruto: Naruto Next Generations y Requiem of the Rose King, además de la comedia Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie.
Crunchyroll: ¿Qué animés debutan en abril?
ABRIL 1
Science Fell in Love, So I Tried to Prove It r=1-sinθ (Zero-G)
Mahjong Soul Pon☆ (Scooter Films)
ABRIL 2
Fanfare of Adolescence (Lay-duce)
LOVE ALL PLAY (Nippon Animation and OLM)
BUILD-DIVIDE -#FFFFFF- CODE WHITE (Liden Films)
ABRIL 3
Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story Final Season (SHAFT)
Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs (ENGI)
ABRIL 5
Tomodachi Game (Okuruto Noboru)
ABRIL 6
The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 (DR Movie)
The Greatest Demon Lord Is Reborn as a Typical Nobody (Silver Link)
ABRIL 7
Skeleton Knight in Another World (Studio Kai)
The Dawn of the Witch (Tezuka Productions)
ABRIL 8
Kaguya-sama: Love Is War -Ultra Romantic- (A-1 Pictures)
Date A Live IV (Geek Toys)
Dance Dance Danseur (MAPPA)
Love After World Domination (Project No.9)
ABRIL 9
SPY x FAMILY (WIT Studio and Cloverworks)
Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie (Doga Kobo)
In the Heart of Kunoichi Tsubaki (CloverWorks)
Aoashi (Production I.G)
ABRIL 10
Don't Hurt Me, My Healer! (Jumondou)
ABRIL 11
Ascendance of a Bookworm Season 3 (Ajiado)
ABRIL 23
A Couple of Cuckoos (Shin-Ei Animation)