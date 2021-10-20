El fin de año suele tiempo de balances y las principales premiaciones del mundo gamer se dan lugar para destacar lo mejor de la temporada. Es el caso de los Golden Joystick Awards, prestigiosa premiación británica, que anunció a los nominados del año en las distintas categorías que considera.
En su 39° edición, la gala que será en formato virtual premiará a los juegos lanzados entre el 20 de noviembre del 2020 y el 19 de octubre del 2021 y será por votación popular que se defina a los triunfadores en las 18 categorías dispuestas por la organización, a cargo de GamesRadar y que determinó a los nominados con un panel de expertos integrado por redactores de PC Gamer, EDGE, Retro Gamer, Play Magazine y Future Games Show.
El detalle de las categorías es:
Mejor narrativa
- Life is Strange: True Colours
- Psychonauts 2
- Wildermyth
- 12 Minutes
- Chicory: A Colorful Tale
- Tales of Arise
Mejor juego multijugador
- Deathloop
- It Takes Two
- Chivalry 2
- Back 4 Blood
- Valheim
- NARAKA: BLADEPOINT
Mejor diseño visual
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Psychonauts 2
- The Artful Escape
- Little Nightmares 2
- Hitman 3
- Genesis Noir
Mejor juego indie
- Death's Door
- Chicory: A Colorful Tale
- Old World
- Wildermyth
- Bonfire Peaks
- Sable
Mejor estudio del año
- Io Interactive
- Arkane
- Housemarque
- Double Fine
- Capcom
- Draknek & Friends
Mejor expansión
- Ghost of Tsushima: Iki Island
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Episode Intermission
- The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos
- Sims 4: Cottage Living
- Super Mario: Bowser's Fury
- DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods Part 2
Mobile Game of the Year
- Clap Hanz Golf
- Fantasian
- Overboard!
- Alba: A Wildlife Adventure
- Cozy Grove
- League of Legends: Wild Rift
Mejor Audio
- Returnal
- Jett: The Far Shore
- Sable
- Little Nightmares 2
- Resident Evil Village
- The Artful Escape
Mejor actuación
- Jason Kelley - Colt Vahn, Deathloop
- Erika Mori - Alex Chen, LiS: True Colors
- Maggie Robertson, Lady Dimitrescu, Resident Evil Village
- Ozioma Akagha - Julianna Blake, Deathloop
- Jennifer Hale - Rivet, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart
- Elijah Wood - Gristol/Nick the Post Guy, Pschonauts 2
Mejor comunidad
- Final Fantasy 14
- No Man's Sky
- Dreams
- Monster Hunter Rise
- Destiny 2
- Magic: The Gathering Arena
- PC Game of the Year
- Wildermyth
- Chivalry 2
- Old World
- Hitman 3
- Pathfinder
- The Forgotten City
PlayStation Game of the Year
- Returnal
- Deathloop
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Resident Evil: Village
- Death Stranding Director's Cut
- Kena: Bridge Of Spirits
Nintendo Game of the Year
- New Pokemon Snap
- Neo: The World Ends with You
- Monster Hunter Rise
- Bravely Default 2
- WarioWare: Get It Together
- Metroid Dread
Xbox Game of the Year
- Lost Judgment
- The Ascent
- Psychonauts 2
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
- The Artful Escape
- 12 Minutes
Mejor hardware de videojuegos
- PS5
- Xbox Series X
- Xbox Series S
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080
- Nintendo Switch OLED
- WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSD
Mejor juego en activo
- Apex Legends
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Final Fantasy 14
- Destiny 2
- GTA Online
- Genshin Impact
- Fortnite
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
- Rocket League
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
Juego más esperado
- God of War: Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Halo Infinite
- Marvel's Midnight Suns
- GTA V: Enhanced Edition
- Skate 4
- Elden Ring
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2
- Pokemon Legends: Arceus
- Starfield
- Gotham Knights
Juego del Año (GOTY)
- Deathloop
- Psychonauts 2
- Resident Evil Village
- Ratchet and Clank
- Wildermyth
- Hitman 3
- The Forgotten City
- It Takes Two
- Metroid Dread
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition
Los Golden Joystick Awards 2021 se realizarán el 23 de noviembre y las votaciones estarán disponibles hasta el 5 de noviembre en el siguiente link.